AppClose Launches AppClose Pro: Innovative Co-Parenting Communications Platform for Family Law Professionals

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / AppClose®, the leading co-parenting application in the United States, proudly announces the release of AppClose Pro, a free new comprehensive web platform designed specifically for family law professionals. The AppClose co-parenting app is used monthly by hundreds of thousands of court-ordered co-parents in all 50 states and in over 90% of U.S. counties. AppClose is established as a cornerstone of effective co-parenting communication, and a vital platform for family law professionals. The AppClose Pro web platform adds new professional features for the thousands of family law professionals who currently use AppClose through its mobile app, and offers all family law professionals a web platform that interacts directly with their clients who use the AppClose mobile app.





AppClose

America's Co-Parenting destination





The professional can easily find and connect with clients who are AppClose users. By connecting with the co-parent client, the professional can engage in individual chats with that client. That co-parent client can also provide consent - for a specified time period - during which the professional can view on-going in-App co-parent to co-parent communications, schedules, and activities. This explicit consent requirement ensures confidentiality and compliance with the AppClose privacy policy and with general privacy standards. With the consent of both co-parents, the professional can engage in group chats among the professional and both co-parents.

"AppClose Pro is engineered to support the family law professional's interest in the communications between co-parents," said Igor Litinsky, CEO at AppClose. "Allowing family law professionals controlled access to co-parent communications is pivotal. This feature enhances transparency and coordination, and provides family law professionals with crucial tools to communicate with clients, and to securely monitor co-parent communications. Whether you're a family law professional working with a few families, or a family law judge who wants to easily access litigant information, AppClose Pro lets family law professionals access co-parent communication records from one central location."

AppClose Pro caters to a wide range of family law professionals, including:

Family Lawyers and Judges

Guardians ad Litem

Mediators, Therapists, and Counselors

Family Court Services and Parenting Coordinators

Now available on the web appclose.com/pro, AppClose Pro can be accessed from any tablet or desktop computer, offering convenience and functionality for busy family law professionals. This launch underscores AppClose's innovation and leadership as it continues to develop specialized communication tools for co-parents and family law professionals.

About AppClose:

AppClose - appclose.com, is the leading U.S. co-parenting application, offering an extensive suite of tools designed to simplify the challenges of managing life after divorce or separation. Serving hundreds of thousands of court-ordered and other users monthly, AppClose facilitates communication, scheduling, and financial transactions between co-parents. Since 2016, AppClose has served as a cornerstone of effective co-parenting communication, and has become a vital platform for family law professionals.

Contact Information

Dennis James

talktous@appclose.com

888-567-0727

SOURCE: AppClose

View the original press release on newswire.com.