Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Frankfurt
14.05.24
09:05 Uhr
81,00 Euro
+0,36
+0,45 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,3481,3817:23
81,3481,3817:23
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2024 | 15:50
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Discover Constructing New Wor(l)ds, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

CONSTRUCTING NEW WOR(L)DS Podcast Series

Constructing New Wor(l)ds, our new podcast series on sustainable construction

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / The construction sector is at the crossroads of major contemporary issues: the climate crisis, the energy emergency, rapid urbanization and the social challenge of decent housing, as well as the need to protect natural resources. Our podcast series, Constructing New Wor(l)ds and The Hidden Power of Materials, explore a world in the throes of change.

Cogeneration, Anthropocene, Xeriscaping, Embedded Carbon, eco-materials... The evolution of our vocabulary - with the invention of new words - reveals our desire to think differently, to reinvent housing and the city, to build a more sustainable world. But what are the realities behind these words and phrases? Constructing new Wor(l)ds deciphers twenty words important to the world of sustainable construction.

That's what you'll discover in the latest episode of the "Constructing New Wor(l)ds" podcast series by Saint-Gobain!

Listen here: Constructing New Wor(l)ds, our new podcast series on sustainable construction

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.