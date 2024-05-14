Jet Dock to Attend South Florida Boat Show

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Jet Dock Systems, a leader in the design and manufacturing of state-of-the-art drive-on docking technology, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming South Florida Boat Show (SoFlo) from May 17-19, 2024, at the Miami Marine Stadium.

At this year's exhibition, Jet Dock will demonstrate our latest advancements in floating boat lifts and modular docking systems. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to experience the ease and functionality of our patented drive-on docking solutions, perfect for boats, jet skis, and even seaplanes.

What to Expect at Our Booth:

Live Demonstrations: Witness firsthand the simplicity of docking and launching with Jet Dock systems.

Product Showcase: Explore our full range of products including options for kayaks, PWCs (personal watercraft), and large performance boats.

Expert Advice: Our team will be available to provide insights and answers to your docking needs.

The SoFlo Boat Show is not just a marketplace but a celebration of the marine lifestyle, attracting boating enthusiasts, beach lovers, and fishermen. With over 200 boats available for sea trials and a variety of water-related activities, it's a must-visit event for anyone passionate about the water.

Come see our in-water display on E-Dock to discover how Jet Dock can transform your docking experience, and enjoy the diverse attractions the show offers. The event promises to blend the latest in boating products with a fun and engaging atmosphere. The SoFlo Boat Show will take place at Miami Marine Stadium, located at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami, Florida.

Jet Dock Systems is the original inventor of drive-on docking solutions, specializing in floating, modular, dry-docking systems that are versatile and maintenance-free. Our products are designed to accommodate a wide range of watercraft and provide users with a practical and efficient boating experience.

For product information and media inquiries, please contact our knowledgeable team of advisors at salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

Byron Jacobs

Byron Jacobs

salesteam@jetdock.com

1-800-JETDOCK

