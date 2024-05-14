BIOZONE Corporation: BIOZONE Launches Groundbreaking IB Biology, Third Edition

PARKER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / BIOZONE, a leader in science education resources, is thrilled to announce the release of the third edition of IB Biology, expertly tailored for the latest IB Biology Diploma program (first assessed in 2025).





This significantly upgraded, cutting-edge edition has evolved an already great resource into a full textbook replacement - but with so much more.

Spanning 600+ pages, it seamlessly integrates standard level (SL) and higher level (HL) material, ensuring a cohesive delivery of the IB Biology program.

Now in full color, this 3-in-1 hybrid worktext resource combines the very best of a visually engaging textbook featuring an infographic style, with the function of a study guide, and the utility of a workbook - that forms a student's "record of work."

Karim Sumar of the UK reviewed the IB Biology, third edition and expressed, "I salute you all for this amazing book. I've seen a brief preview (thank you Biozone) and the colorful representations to illustrate some of the biological concepts are brilliant. e.g. when you look at Biological Molecules, some of the drawings and live photos are stunning and the text is beautifully written by the authors. Good pertinent test questions after every chapter - nice one! Well done everyone at Biozone in making Biology such an interesting topic!"

Features That Shine:

Full color for a visually stunning experience

Clear chapter introductions and focused activities

Key ideas that provide a focus point for each activity

Numerous data-driven activities that provide students with excellent examples of real-world scientific investigations

QR codes linking to interactive 3D models for an immersive experience

Specifically designed summative assessments for a comprehensive review

Standard level (SL) and higher level (HL) material

View BIOZONE's brand-new IB Biology title as a FREE FULL PREVIEW.

Take a look at how our approach will improve your classroom and improve students' engagement and learning throughout the course.

About BIOZONE:

BIOZONE International is a world leader in delivering cutting-edge high-quality student instructional materials and teacher resources for high school sciences (grades 9-12).

With a 30-year presence in the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and United Kingdom, along with a global footprint of dedicated educators, we possess an absolute passion for next-generation science.

BIOZONE is committed to continually revising and improving resources to stay current and relevant. The company values teacher feedback and remains easily accessible through phone or email.

