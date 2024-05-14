Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: Capillary Technologies Tops SPARK Matrix as Loyalty Technology Leader

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading customer loyalty solutions vendors. With its comprehensive technology platform, Capillary Technologies receives the highest ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and strong ratings for customer impact.

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions named Capillary Technologies as a 2024 technology SPARK Leader in their latest SPARK Matrix: Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2024 report.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' Customer Loyalty Solutions market research includes a detailed global market analysis, competitive landscape, and functional capabilities. It aims to provide strategic information for technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and support their growth strategies by evaluating different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"Capillary Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of loyalty management solutions that facilitates personalized interactions and integrates loyalty initiatives seamlessly throughout the customer journey," says Palika Jacob, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The platform stands out for its distinctive Generative loyalty approach that facilitates the self-generation of campaigns and incentives, through their virtual assistant aiRA (Artificially Intelligent Research Assistant) and AI/ML-driven nudge frameworks."

"The company gains a competitive edge in the CLS market through its unique tool known as Brierley Loyalty Quotient to measure the customer's emotional loyalty to the business," Palika adds. "By offering dynamic promotion capabilities, native AI-driven decision-making framework and a robust Customer Data Platform (CDP) capability, Capillary Technologies empowers businesses to build stronger customer loyalty programs. Furthermore, because of the platform's sophisticated loyalty management solution offerings, ability to cater to diverse use cases, proven customer service excellence, and strong technology vision and product roadmap, Capillary Technologies has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Loyalty Solutions Platform, 2024."

Aneesh Reddy, Founder & CEO of Capillary Technologies said, "We are honored to lead the way in the SPARK Matrix for Customer Loyalty Solutions. This recognition underscores our strategic commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in customer loyalty management. Our approach is centered around leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to drive customer retention, deepen brand loyalty, and transform customer engagement into a sustainable competitive advantage. At Capillary Technologies, we believe that the future of loyalty is about much more than transactions; it's about creating meaningful, lasting relationships."

Capillary Technologies is committed to ongoing innovation and excellence in providing solutions that empower businesses to enhance customer engagement and loyalty globally. For additional details on Capillary Technologies and to access the full SPARK Matrix: Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2024 report, please visit Capillary Technologies' website .



About Capillary Technologies

Capillary Technologies is a managed SaaS solution powering 500+ loyalty programs with its best-in-class loyalty technology platform and expert services. Founded in 2012, Capillary has a strong global presence across the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East working with 400+ brands like Tata, PUMA, Shell, Petron, Domino's, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. The platform's suite of products - Loyalty+, Engage+, Rewards+, Insights+; are all AI-powered and sit on top of a powerful consumer data platform that has touched more than a billion end customers. Capillary is backed by marquee investors like Avataar Ventures, Filter Capital, Sequoia Capital, Warburg Pincus & more. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm established in 2015. Based in Pune, India, with an additional location in the United States, the firm specializes in helping organizations achieve transformative business goals. Quadrant offers various strategic advisory services across various sectors, including data management, cloud management, and application development. The company is renowned for its proprietary research tools like the SPARK Matrix, which provides comprehensive market analysis and competitive rankings. For more information, visit Quadrant Knowledge Solutions .

