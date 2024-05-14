Costimize Expands to Multicloud With GCP, Azure, and AWS

Costimize Integrates Azure and AWS, Enhances Enterprise SSO with Okta, Azure, and Google Login. Workspace and Terraform Integrations in the making.

SOFIA, BULGARIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Costimize, a provider of financial operations (FinOps) solutions, has announced a significant expansion of its product portfolio. Previously focused exclusively on Google Cloud, Costimize now offers comprehensive multi-cloud support, integrating with Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide a robust FinOps solution for businesses leveraging multiple cloud platforms.

This strategic move addresses the growing demand for tools that can streamline financial management across various cloud services. By incorporating Azure and AWS into its suite, Costimize enables enterprises to gain greater visibility and control over their cloud spending, optimize resource allocation, and enhance overall cost efficiency.

Expanding to a multi-cloud FinOps solution is a natural progression for Costimize. Costimize customers are increasingly operating in complex, multicloud environments, and they need a unified tool to manage costs effectively. This expansion not only meets that need but also strengthens Costimize's position in the FinOps space.

In addition, Costimize has introduced enhanced enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities. The platform now integrates seamlessly with Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Google Cloud Identity, simplifying user authentication and improving security for organizations of all sizes.

Furthermore, Costimize is now working on adding Workspace spend management and also developing a workflow for managing costs with Terraform for engineers before deploying to production. The company envisions to be an open system where multiple sources can be plugged into model costs, allowing for even greater flexibility and adaptability in financial management.

The new multi-cloud FinOps solution offers a range of features, including:

Unified Cost Management: Consolidate cost data from Google Cloud, Azure, AWS, Workspace, Cloud Marketplaces, and other External Expense sources into a single dashboard for comprehensive financial oversight.

Consolidate cost data from Google Cloud, Azure, AWS, Workspace, Cloud Marketplaces, and other External Expense sources into a single dashboard for comprehensive financial oversight. Resource Optimization: Identify underutilized resources and optimize spending across all cloud platforms.

Detailed Reporting: Generate detailed financial reports to support budgeting, forecasting, and strategic planning.

Generate detailed financial reports to support budgeting, forecasting, and strategic planning. Enhanced Security: Strengthen security with robust SSO integration, ensuring secure and streamlined access for enterprise users.

As cloud adoption continues to rise, the ability to manage costs efficiently across multiple platforms is becoming increasingly critical. Costimize's expanded product base positions the company to better serve the needs of modern enterprises, helping them achieve financial agility and operational excellence in their cloud journeys.

