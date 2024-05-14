International Chamber of Sustainable Development (ICSD) Launches CEPAR® 5-step Methodology to assist Enterprises in Addressing the ESG Challenges

ICSD establishes Chapter in Geneva, Switzerland

Certified ESG Planner Course First-ever Expands to the Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) has become a global hot topic in recent years. Integrating ESG into business strategies and operational policies has become crucial for corporate success. To promote and professionalise ESG education and enhance individuals' and enterprises' recognition and awareness of sustainable development ideology, the International Chamber of Sustainable Development (ICSD) launched the first certified ESG Planner CEP® course in Hong Kong. The CEPAR® five-step methodology featured in the course was published in the international academic journal Public Administration and Policy: An Asia-Pacific Journal (PAP) in the United Kingdom in May, marking its official global reach.

In addition, ICSD will establish a chapter in Geneva, Switzerland, in May. Furthermore, the CEP® course will expand to mainland China for the first time in September, making the course available for individuals in the Greater Bay Area.

CEPAR® Five-Step Methodology Practical solutions for addressing ESG issues within enterprises

The CEP® course adopts ICSD's pioneering CEPAR® five-step methodology, which consists Challenge, Evaluation, Planning, Action and Review, as its framework. It integrates ESG knowledge and market tools in training students to become certified ESG planners. CEPAR® has also been published in the international journal Public Administration and Policy (PAP), which further solidified its global recognition. More details: https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1108/PAP-03-2024-0037/full/html

ICSD establishes Chapter in Geneva, Switzerland Facilitating international ESG knowledge exchange

To facilitate international ESG knowledge sharing and collaboration among ICSD members, ICSD has established a chapter at the Centre for Socio-Eco-Nomic Development (CSEND) in Geneva, Switzerland. CSEND holds special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Annually, the ICSD Geneva Chapter will exclusively organise two Free CPD webinars (ESG and sustainability-related) for its members, aiming to leverage the advanced practices of ESG and sustainability in Europe to benefit our members.

CUSCS expands Certified ESG Planner course to the Greater Bay Area in September

CUSCS will launch a new online ESG course in September this year, targeting individuals in the Greater Bay Area. The 'ESG Management' course covers content of the Certified ESG Planner (CEP®) aiming to train more talents in the Greater Bay Area to cope with the challenges faced by enterprises and governments in sustainable development areas and align them with national policies and carbon neutrality goals. Registration is now open on the CUSCS website: https://bit.ly/CUSCS_ESG

The Certified ESG Planner (CEP®) course is now available in three major institutions. For more information about the CEP® course, please visit: https://www.icsd-global.org/

