Michelli Weighing & Measurement Acquires Pioneer Scale Company

Expanding Service Footprint and Strengthening Industry Presence

BENTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a leading provider of weighing and measurement equipment & services, announced today its acquisition of Pioneer Scale Company, a respected name in the industry for over four decades. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Michelli's growth strategy, expanding its service footprint across Arkansas, Texas, and Colorado, and strengthening its position as a leader in the weighing and measurement industry.



Pioneer Scale Joins the Michelli Weighing & Measurement Team

Pioneer Scale Company, founded in 1976 by Ronnie Crews and his wife Jeanie, has been a family-owned business with a rich history of building relationships and providing exceptional customer service. Starting from humble beginnings at the kitchen table, the Crews family's dedication and hard work led to the development of a thriving business with four service locations, including headquarters in Benton, AR. Ronnie and Jeanie's sons, Keith and Brien, joined the family business in the late 1980s, further strengthening the company's commitment to customer service and innovation.

"Michelli Weighing & Measurement is thrilled to welcome the Pioneer Scale Company team to our family," said Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli Weighing & Measurement. "Pioneer's commitment to customer service, industry expertise, and family values aligns perfectly with our own, and we're excited to continue the legacy that the Crews family has built."

"As we join forces with Michelli Weighing & Measurement, it feels less like an acquisition and more like a reunion of two families with remarkably similar values. Our dedication to honesty, integrity, and family has always been at the heart of Pioneer Scale Company, and seeing these values reflected so strongly in Michelli reassures us that we are on the right path. Together, we will continue to build on our legacy of exceptional customer service and drive towards even greater profitability and innovation. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited about the future we will create together." - Keith Crews

Since 1947, Michelli Weighing & Measurement has been a trusted name in the weighing and measurement industry, providing a wide range of services including preventative maintenance, calibration, equipment repair, and custom weighing system development. With this acquisition, Michelli gains additional expertise and a broader reach, enhancing its ability to provide customers with top-quality products and services.

Andrew Gilbert, Partner at Summit Park, added, "The Pioneer business is very complementary to the Michelli platform, and we are excited to expand our footprint through the partnership. The combination enables us to offer superior service and high-quality products to a broader customer base, helping us continue our strong growth trajectory. From our first meeting, it was clear Keith, Brien and the entire Pioneer team shared our values and excitement for long-term growth."

The combined expertise of Michelli Weighing & Measurement and Pioneer Scale Company creates a strong foundation for future growth, with a shared commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction. Both companies look forward to a seamless integration process and a bright future ahead.

-

About Michelli Weighing & Measurement: Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides equipment sales, service, calibration & rental in 31 service areas, located in 11 states throughout the Southern & Western United States. The Michelli team has been your trusted expert for scales & precision measurement equipment since 1947.

Michelli carries top quality measurement products ranging from precision measurement instruments to industrial scales. We also provide both Standard NIST Traceable calibration & ISO 17025 Accredited calibration, both on-site & in our calibration labs.



