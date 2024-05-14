Balto Software: Balto Named Automation Solution of the Year Finalist at 2024 CCW Excellence Awards

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Balto, the first company to provide real-time guidance to contact centers, has been named as a finalist in the Automation Solution of the Year category at this year's CCW Excellence Awards .

The awards aim to elevate the standards of the contact center industry by recognizing the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their outstanding contributions, innovative ideas, creativity, and excellence in all aspects of contact center operations.

"I've been truly shocked by how fast automation is progressing. Notetaking, searching the knowledge base, scoring quality forms- AI is nearing or even exceeding human capabilities in these areas," said Balto Founder and CEO Marc Bernstein. "The core challenge in front of us-Balto and our peers-is to piece together product experiences that seamlessly fit these technologies into users' workflows. A lot of work remains in this area, but the progress has been truly remarkable, and I couldn't be more proud of Balto continuing to push the boundaries in this space."

"The 2024 Awards program highlights narratives of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering operational continuity within the profession. Each finalist has shown a relentless pursuit of excellence that showcases the very best of our profession, and we applaud their remarkable achievements," shared Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice.

The winners will be announced on June 4 at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala hosted at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas , the leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer contact industry. The global flagship event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of customer contact.

In addition to being named a finalist in the Excellence Awards, Marc Bernstein will lead an informative session, The Future of AI in the Contact Center, on June 4. More information can be found here . Any attendees interested in learning more about Balto's industry-leading AI platform can visit Booth 557.

