Riscosity and Mastercard Announce Partnership to Deliver End-to-End 3rd Party Security

Leading Cybersecurity Platforms Join Forces to Enhance 3rd Party Governance and Security

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Riscosity, a leader in data flow posture management, has today announced a new partnership with Mastercard. The partnership will see Riscosity offer their Data Flow Posture Management (DFPM) alongside the RiskRecon by Mastercard Third-Party Risk Management platform (TPRM) to organizations of all sizes to equip customers with a best-of-breed data security solution that provides powerful capabilities to identify, prevent, investigate, and respond to third-party related security threats, allowing teams to reduce their risk.



Riscosity and RiskRecon Partnership

This brings together two trusted and innovative companies in the cybersecurity industry. The offering will provide customers with enhanced visibility across their entire 3rd party ecosystem and protect all egress traffic, streamlining compliance management. Teams will be able to proactively secure their entire infrastructure and workloads without hampering the speed or agility of their application development teams.

"We're excited to partner with Mastercard, as together we truly exemplify a better together story. Mastercard's industry-leading RiskRecon TPRM platform provides insights into one's own enterprise and subsidiary monitoring, as well as supply-chain monitoring and visualization, naturally complementing Riscosity's ability to show an enterprise exactly where, what, and to whom any data from their 3rd party application is going. With this partnership, we can provide customers with comprehensive and actionable security insights regarding their vendors," says Anirban Banerjee, CEO and Co-founder at Riscosity.

By utilizing the market-leading solutions offered by Riscosity and Mastercard, users can gain complete visibility into their 3rd party landscape, and quickly identify, and mitigate risks before they happen. By sharing insights between solutions, security teams can easily see the full picture to find issues and create actionable steps to fix them.

