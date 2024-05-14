According to new data from trade body UNEF, Spain reached 1. 823 MWh of cumulative storage capacity at the end of December 2023. From pv magazine Spain According to data from Spanish solar energy association UNEF, around 495 MWh of behind-the-meter storage capacity was installed in Spain in 2023, with residential installations accounting for around three-quarters of the total. With these new additions, the country reached 1. 823 MWh of cumulative storage capacity at the end of December These figures, according to UNEF, show that the storage business is gaining traction in the Spanish renewable ...

