The Selfmade Energy online platform says that prices for PV systems and battery storage systems fell by more than 4% between November 2023 and March 2024. In March, for example, 6 kW PV systems without batteries were sold for between €1. 66 ($1. 79)/W and €2. 10/W. From pv magazine Germany Selfmade Energy, a German platform for price comparisons in the PV and heat pump sectors, has published a price analysis based on all product offers. The report shows that the indicative offer prices for PV systems and battery storage systems fell by more than 4% between November 2023 and March 2024. The platform ...

