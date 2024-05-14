Tongwei has agreed to provide more than 862,400 tons of polysilicon to Longi from 2024 to 2026. Tongwei has revealed that its six subsidiaries have signed a monocrystalline polysilicon material sales agreement with nine subsidiaries of Longi. The terms of the agreement state that between 2024 and 2026, Longi will procure a minimum of 862,400 tons of polysilicon from Tongwei. The pricing for this transaction will be subject to monthly negotiations between the parties. Based on the latest domestic n-type silicon transactional price of CNY 45,300 ($6,265) per ton announced by the China Nonferrous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...