Volumatic and G4S join together to provide a fully managed cash solution

COVENTRY, England, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cash management experts Volumatic and the foremost UK provider of Cash Security G4S Cash Solutions (UK) have joined forces to offer a cash solution, which has been designed to meet the evolving needs of retail businesses across the UK.

With more and more banks closing in city centres, towns and rural areas, the need for alternative cash solutions to enable efficient cash acceptance and management is growing.

Quick cash acceptance and security coupled with efficient transportation and crediting is paramount. With this new agreement, any businesses dealing in cash will benefit from the industry expertise, service reliability and dedication to ensuring an effective cash solution.

The new deal means Volumatic's CounterCache intelligent (CCi) system and the security services of G4S Cash Solutions will provide multiple customer benefits. Note validation, security and reporting remove the need for counting and reconciliation tasks, while indemnification and intelligent scheduling optimises cash collections. G4S can facilitate credit ahead of physical cash processing where a partner bank agrees to this. This one touch solution eliminates risks, including forgeries, miscounts, shrinkage, and theft.

Mike Severs, Sales and Marketing Director at Volumatic, said: "This collaboration with G4S means every business dealing in cash anywhere in the UK can have access to this managed solution.

"It also shows how valuable our CounterCache intelligent (CCi) can be to any business handling cash, making daily cash processing faster, safer, and more secure. Those businesses using the CCi currently benefit from efficient cash processing procedures, cash security, and no longer have to deal with counterfeit notes, discrepancies, or losses. The system really is the most efficient way for staff to handle cash.

"Adoption of this new full cash solution with G4S will save businesses time and money for years to come, making it a worthwhile investment for businesses."

Bob Lammin, Head of CASH360 Solutions at G4S, adds: "We are committed to providing our customers dealing in cash with an end-to-end cash solution with the highest level of reliability and service. We are delighted to expand our range of products supported in the market and work with Volumatic to deliver this full cash management solution. With the proven reliability of Volumatic's CCi unit and our own national cash solution services we can support any businesses left vulnerable from nearby banks closing."

