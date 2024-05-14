Anzeige
Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Achieves Four Consecutive Years of "Noteworthy Company" Recognition

  • Named in Fair360, formerly DiversityInc, survey since 2021
  • The Fair360 Top 50 results are derived exclusively from survey submissions from employers with at least 750 employees in the U.S.?

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Otis Worldwide Corporation?(NYSE:OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service, has been recognized by Fair360 for a fourth consecutive year as a "Noteworthy Company" for its commitment to creating and promoting an inclusive culture.

"Otis is committed to being a company where every voice feels safe, welcomed and heard," said Alecia Smith, Otis Senior Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "Having a plurality of voices, mindsets and experiences helps drive innovation and the execution of our business strategy. It's an honor to achieve another year of recognition for our equitable and inclusive work environment. This is also an exciting start to our 'We Are Many Voices Week' at Otis, when we celebrate the contributions made by Otis colleagues around the world, recognizing our authentic selves and the value every individual brings to Otis - every day."

Since 2001, U.S. employers have participated in the Fair360, formerly DiversityInc, Top 50 survey to evaluate workplace fairness. Noteworthy Companies have the potential to make the Top 50 list and are judged by the same criteria, including responses in these areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity, and Philanthropy.

For more information on Otis' inclusive strategies and actions and the various awards and accolades we have received, see our dedicated webpage on Otis.com, our Otis newsroom and our latest ESG report available on Otisinvestors.com.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

