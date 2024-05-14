Jeff Shore Reveals Lineup and Session Topics for Shore Consulting's 2024 Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit

Over 800 homebuilding industry leaders will gather for a transformative Sales, Marketing, and Technology experience on July 16-18 at The Music City Center in Nashville

Following the announcement of Jeff Shore's 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit earlier this year, new home sales expert Jeff Shore has unveiled the speaker lineup and session topics for his 2024 summit for new home sales and marketing leadership. Significantly expanded in breadth and size from 2023, this year's Summit will bring together hundreds of the most ambitious industry leaders under one roof. The "Future Forward"-themed summit will be held in over 85,000 square feet at the Music City Center in Nashville on July 16-18, offering attendees invaluable insights, strategies, and leadership lessons to navigate the homebuilding landscape's warp-speed changes and propel the industry into the future.

Led by the 2024 NAHB Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year Jeff Shore, Founder and President of Shore Consulting , and Mollie Elkman, Founder and President of Group Two and 2022 NAHB Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year, the 2024 Summit features a lineup of over 30 well-respected thought leaders and leading practitioners who will educate and empower attendees with dynamic keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Shore and Elkman will be joined by industry experts such as Shore's Amy O'Connor, co-host of the Builder365 podcast and Ryan Taft, author of Storygetter: How to Leverage the Power of Curiosity to Make More Sales and Build Deeper Relationships and industry thought-leaders, Mollie Carmichael, Principal at Zonda and host of the Inspirational Leadership with the Best in Home Building podcast, Orphe Divounguy, Senior Economist at Zillow, and Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com. The full speaker list as well as registration details can be found here .

"I'm excited to share that the 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit will be the largest and most illuminating summit to date," said Shore. "Our goal to focus this year's summit on the theme of 'future forward' was a response to the homebuilding industry's rapidly changing and increasingly competitive market. We want to give this year's attendees the game-changing perspectives and groundbreaking techniques to achieve breakthrough sales and create transformative growth for their teams."

The 2024 Summit will offer attendees game-changing perspectives by applying a market-tested, data-driven sales and marketing approach to relevant trends and topics. Days will begin and end with keynote presentations for all guests that will help leaders overcome today's challenges, understand tomorrow's opportunities, and build a compelling vision for the future. Attendees will then be invited to take a deeper dive into their core areas by separating into Sales and Marketing tracks for focused content to gain a holistic understanding of current and future market outlooks. Guests will ultimately leave the Summit better prepared and more fully resourced to move the needle in their careers and for their companies. See the list of topics here.

The Summit's Sales track will help attendees "think future forward" about sales leadership and guide them to activate large and worthy changes. Sales leaders will learn about how today's buyers are more informed, more skeptical, and more discerning than ever, and how they will need to be prepared or will face fewer prospects, longer buying cycles, and more cancellations. Overcoming those outcomes takes a readied spirit and a strategic vision that will be outlined in these sessions.

The Summit's Marketing track will feature session topics that focus on how home marketing leaders can get practical and tactical to make every touch point count. The use of rapidly evolving tools and technology is changing the methods in which an audience's desires can be measured, understood, and targeted. Attendees will be offered a holistic understanding of these new systems and taught how to embrace these changes that will help them stand apart from the competition.

"Last year's Shore Summit was my first year co-hosting with Jeff, and I'm even more excited this year about the high-caliber level of expert insights and potential for collaboration that we have planned for summit attendees," said Elkman. "This is one place where sales and marketing leaders come together to truly transform not only their own areas of influence but also collectively, the overall customer experience for their organizations."

In addition to hearing from industry leaders, Shore Consulting also revealed details about the Shore BuilderTech Expo-attendee's gateway to the groundbreaking technologies that will revolutionize the way to market and sell homes. This year's Shore BuilderTech Expo will feature over 25 solution partners that will showcase interactive demos and hands-on experiences. Partners featured include Opendoor , Aireal , BombBomb , Mutual of Omaha , AtlasRTX , CMG Home Loans , Higharc , Westwood Insurance Agency , Anewgo , Builder Designs , ECILasso , NewHomesDirectory.com , Realtor.com , Audience Town , Biorev Studios , Focus 360 , Homebuilder Ops , Impact Marketing , NoviHome , NterNow , Possibilities for Design , SmartTouch , Zillow New Construction , Zonda , Homes for HOPE , HomeAid, St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway , and She Built Foundation . Most larger conventions can make it difficult for attendees to build meaningful connections with others, which is why the Shore BuilderTech Expo has become a major highlight of the Shore Summit.

Admission to the 18th Annual Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit can be accessed with Priority pricing of $2,499 per ticket from now until May 31st. Full price tickets start at $2,999 per ticket. Group discounts of up to 50 percent per ticket are also available for three or more individuals from the same company.

To purchase tickets or for more information, email becca@jeffshore.com or visit jeffshore.com/summit .

About Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore is the Founder of Shore Consulting, Inc. the #1 new home sales training company in the industry whose unique consumer psychology and customer experience training programs deliver unmatched results. Using these modern, game-changing techniques, Jeff Shore's sales-training clients delivered over 197,000 new homes generating $93 billion in revenue last year.

Jeff holds the Certified Speaking Professional designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a member of the NSA's exclusive Million Dollar Speaker's Group. He is the author of 11 books on sales and customer experience strategies, including his best-selling books from McGraw-Hill Business Be Bold and Win the Sale and Follow Up and Win the Sale.

Contact

Judy Stone

NewGround PR & Media

jstone@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Shore Consulting

View the original press release on accesswire.com