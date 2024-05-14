Tron DAO

TRON DAO Adds Google Cloud as a Super Representative Candidate on the TRON Blockchain



14-May-2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST

Geneva, Switzerland, May 14th, 2024 - TRON DAO today announced that Google Cloud has joined its roster of Super Representative candidates on the TRON blockchain. Super Representatives are responsible for producing blocks and packing transactions to help ensure blockchain governance on the TRON network. This initiative builds on TRON's collaboration with Google Cloud to make its data available on BigQuery, Google Cloud's fully-managed, serverless data warehouse. Having TRON data on BigQuery equips developers with advanced analytics to dissect blockchain transactions and smart contract intricacies on the TRON network. It not only streamlines in-depth analysis for data-driven decision-making but also paves the way for more sophisticated decentralized applications (dApps). The scalability and cost-efficiency of BigQuery bolsters the TRON ecosystem, aligning with its vision of an accessible decentralized internet. TRON will also be using Google Cloud's suite of solutions that empower the Web3 space including Compute Engine for scalable computing resources and Kubernetes Engine for managing containerized applications. Dave Uhriyniak, Ecosystem Lead at the TRON DAO, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration: "The initiative with Google Cloud represents a significant step for TRON DAO in our journey towards decentralizing the web and making blockchain technology more mainstream. Google Cloud's becoming a Super Representative candidate underscores our shared vision for a secure, innovative, and decentralized future." "At Google Cloud, we're committed to making it easy for developers to build Web3 products on our efficient, secure, and reliable infrastructure. We look forward to providing this infrastructure for the TRON ecosystem," said Rishi Ramchandani, Head of APAC Web3, Google Cloud. With its high-performance blockchain that supports smart contracts, dApps, and a wide array of digital assets, TRON facilitates fast, low-cost transactions, making it an attractive platform for developers and users alike. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017, the TRON network is a decentralized layer one blockchain that has achieved significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. As of April 2024, it has over 223.3 million total user accounts, $23.4 billion in total value locked (TVL), more than 7.4 billion total transactions and $11.5 trillion in aggregate transfer value, according to TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin of nearly $56 billion, overtaking Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. In October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain infrastructure for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a sovereign nation enters into alliance with a public blockchain, pursuant to its endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote global fanfare for Dominica's eco-friendly economy. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

