CRN Recognizes Emi Yokose of ArmorPoint on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / ArmorPoint, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Emi Yokose, Partner Enablement Program Manager, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Emi Yokose brings over a decade of invaluable experience in sales enablement to her role as Partner Enablement Program Manager at ArmorPoint. Throughout her career, Yokose has consistently demonstrated her expertise in crafting and implementing effective strategies that empower partners to excel in their respective industries. Her deep understanding of the industry dynamics, coupled with her innovative approach, has been instrumental in driving partner success and fostering mutually beneficial relationships.

As the driving force behind ArmorPoint's partner enablement initiatives, Yokose recently spearheaded the launch of an all-new partner portal. This new enablement platform better equips partners with the tools and resources they need to navigate the market landscape confidently, accelerate their go-to-market strategies, and ultimately, drive revenue growth. Yokose's leadership and dedication to enhancing partner capabilities have positioned ArmorPoint's channel program for sustained success in an increasingly competitive market. Notably, her efforts played a pivotal role in ArmorPoint's partner program being recognized by CRN with its prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide, further solidifying ArmorPoint's commitment to excellence in channel engagement and support.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

Ashley Capps, Chief Marketing Officer at ArmorPoint, expressed her pride in Yokose's accomplishments, stating, "Emi's recognition by CRN as one of the Women of the Channel is a testament to her exceptional leadership and contributions to our organization. Her relentless focus on empowering our partners and driving channel success has been instrumental in ArmorPoint's growth and market leadership. We congratulate Emi on this well-deserved honor and look forward to her continued impact on our channel program."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC provides proactive solutions for cyber resilience, not just reactive tools. Specializing in integrated cybersecurity program management, ArmorPoint delivers deep expertise fused with our innovative technology to continuously assess and mature your security posture, transforming cybersecurity from a defensive necessity to a strategic asset driving competitive advantage. To learn more, visit armorpoint.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

