Quebec City, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Korem announces the launch of advanced geospatial solutions designed to transform business operations across multiple industries. These solutions utilize cutting-edge GIS technology to provide valuable insights and improve decision-making processes.

The new suite of location solutions from Korem captures, stores, analyzes, and presents geographic data using GIS technology. These tools are essential for businesses seeking to leverage spatial data for various operational improvements.

Korem's GIS solution enables businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions. By utilizing location intelligence, companies gain insights into markets, customers, and resources. This approach informs decisions on store locations, demand forecasting, and risk management, driving efficient growth. Korem's advanced geospatial solutions hope to revolutionize business operations, providing significant improvements in decision-making, logistics, customer service, and resource management.

About Korem

Korem is a leading provider of geospatial solutions, dedicated to enhancing business operations through innovative GIS technology. With a focus on data-driven decision-making and efficient resource management, Korem delivers cutting-edge tools to businesses worldwide.

