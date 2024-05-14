Coffman Engineers, Inc.: ECS, Inc. is Now Coffman Engineers

Honolulu Electrical Engineering Firm Expands Coffman's Pacific Region Capabilities

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today an asset purchase agreement with electrical engineering firm ECS, Inc. (ECS). Representatives from both firms signed the deal on May 8, 2024. This strategic partnership brings together the experience of both firms. Coffman welcomes ECS's two owners Michele Adolpho, PE, and Timothy Higa, PE, founder Lennox Nishimura, PE, and seven staff members to the company.





ECS Joins Coffman Engineers

L to R: John Thielst, SVP, Pacific Regional Manager, Coffman; Timothy Higa, PE, VP, ECS; Michele Adolpho, PE, President, ECS





Established in 1980, ECS's legacy of electrical engineering consulting has deep roots in Hawaii and the Pacific. ECS's decision to join Coffman focuses on providing continuity of client services and long-term career opportunities for employees.

"Tim and I have had great long careers at ECS. This opportunity allows us to continue serving clients the way we have in addition to the added resources Coffman can provide," said Adolpho, ECS President.

"Coffman supports their workers, and that was important to us. We wanted to be sure our staff will have good career opportunities while allowing Michele and I to concentrate more on engineering and mentoring," said Higa, ECS Vice President.

ECS and Coffman's experience and markets align, particularly in federal, education, transportation, civic, and local government. Leadership and staff across both firms have long-standing relationships and strong partnership experience. This provides a foundation for a smooth transition of projects, clients, and employees.

"Bringing ECS together with Coffman is like bringing together a team of good friends. Staff at both firms have worked together on projects for many years - some for over 30 years. It's an honor to welcome ECS to Coffman and continue their 44-year legacy," said John Thielst, Senior Vice President and Pacific Regional Manager for Coffman.

As Coffman, ECS will continue to support clients and honor project commitments with the same staff and quality. ECS moved to Coffman's Honolulu office on May 13, 2024. Together, ECS and Coffman provide clients with increased electrical engineering capacity and capabilities in civil, structural, mechanical, and fire protection engineering. The addition of ECS expands Coffman's Pacific Regional electrical engineering group to 26 employees.

See the deal fact sheet and Coffman's website for more information: https://www.coffman.com/news/ecs-joins-coffman-engineers/.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 800+ employees in 21 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. This year, Coffman is celebrating 45 years in business. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

