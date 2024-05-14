Anzeige
14.05.2024
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2024 | 19:26
Albertsons Companies' SoCal Division Volunteers at Baby2Baby's Annual Mother's Day Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Albertsons Companies' SoCal Division's Women's Inspiration and Inclusion Network had an amazing time volunteering at Baby2Baby's annual Mother's Day Celebration at The Grove in Los Angeles!

We helped distribute nutritious food donated by Albertsons as well as other basic essentials and special Mother's Day gifts to the moms and children they serve. Families also received a healthy lunch and enjoyed music, a trolley ride through The Grove and so much more.

We loved connecting with the families and celebrating a group of wonderful moms.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
