BHG Financial Doubles Down on Risk and Regulatory by Promoting Three Top-Level Executives

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / BHG Financial (BHG), a national provider of innovative financial solutions to professionals, consumers, and financial institutions for over 23 years, announced today the promotion of three key executives in risk and regulatory relations. These executive promotions reflect BHG's long-standing attention to maintaining the highest standards within risk, regulatory, and compliance.

"BHG's emphasis on regulatory affairs, risk, and compliance standards is something we pride ourselves on. This critical area sets us apart in the fintech and banking industry. I have the utmost faith in Gale, John, and April as they proceed into the next chapters of their very respected careers," said Albert Crawford, BHG Financial CEO, Chairman, and co-founder.

With over 37 years of industry experience, 25 of which were at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporate (FDIC), Gale Simons-Poole joined BHG in 2016 as the Chief Regulatory Relations Officer. Leveraging her vast knowledge in banking operations, credit, regulatory filings, mergers, and more, Simons-Poole will take on the role of Chief Risk Officer, safeguarding BHG's interests and reputation by effectively managing and mitigating its business risk.

John Henrie has been with BHG Financial for two years, having spent the past 35 years with the FDIC. As the new Chief Regulatory Relations Officer, Henrie will be the cornerstone of navigating all regulatory and compliance matters while also being responsible for building and maintaining constructive relationships with state and federal regulatory bodies while navigating the complex landscape and setting BHG Financials' regulatory strategy.

April Brissette has over 17 years of tenure at BHG Financial. She has served as Chief Credit Officer, President of the SBA Lending Division, and most recently, Chief of Staff to the CEO, Chairman, and co-founder Albert Crawford. As Executive Vice President, Administrative and Operational Risk, Brissette will be pivotal in overseeing strategic multifaceted projects and acting as a bridge between various stakeholders to streamline government affairs, compliance, and the legal process.

About BHG Financial:

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has provided over $18.5 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, BHG Financial's approach to lending sets it apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to over 1,600 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to BHG's state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Syracuse, New York. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

