Turf in Caicos Celebrates Grand Opening of New Showroom Featuring SYNLawn Artificial Turf

GRACE BAY, PROVIDENCIALES and TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Turf in Caicos (also known as SYNLawn Turks and Caicos) announced the recent opening of a new showroom located at Unit 110, The Hub in Grace Bay. The new location features samples of artificial grass and surfacing products from SYNLawn, a leading global innovator and manufacturer of plant-based synthetic turf.

"Our new showroom serves as a testament to our commitment to providing premium artificial grass solutions while fostering relationships throughout the Islands," said Kristoff Malcolm, owner of Turf in Caicos/SYNLawn Turks and Caicos. "As a native of Turks and Caicos, I'm excited to share my company's vision for a greener, more sustainable future as an exclusive distributor of SYNLawn's eco-friendly turf products."

The event was attended by guests that included local officials and business proprietors. The experts at Turf in Caicos/SYNLawn Turks and Caicos offered personalized consultations and helped attendees better understand the benefits of artificial grass not only for residential and commercial applications but also for the community.

"We are proud of Kristoff and his team's work to create a more sustainable future for Turks and Caicos," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "Earlier this year, we awarded them with our "Rookie of the Year" award presented during our annual conference in recognition of their outstanding achievements since becoming an official SYNLawn distributor in 2023. With the opening of their new showroom, we look forward to seeing more local businesses and residents choose our innovative and eco-friendly products for their landscaping projects."

Learn about the premium products and professional design and installation services offered by Turf in Caicos / SYNLawn Turks and Caicos by visiting the showroom in Grace Bay or online at www.synlawn.com/location/turks-and-caicos. For a custom quote, call (649) 348-3022.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - AstroTurf®, Rekortan®, APT® and Laykold® - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States of America and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

