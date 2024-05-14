Boom Pay Inc: Boom Announces SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Boom's Commitment to Security, Confidentiality, and Availability Demonstrates Focus on Protecting Customer Data

Boom , a proptech company specializing in modern rental financial services, achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations.

A SOC 2 audit report demonstrates to Boom's current and future customers that the company manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance. Achieving this milestone is a testament to Boom's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest level of security, confidentiality, and availability.

"We are thrilled to announce our SOC 2 Type II compliance, underscoring our dedication to operational excellence and our commitment to providing secure, dependable services to our clients. This accomplishment stands as a testament to the diligent efforts and dedication of our entire team," said Rob Whiting, Co-Founder & CEO of Boom.

The audit was completed with the help of Secureframe , a platform that enables organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards and streamline the audit process.

Boom was audited by Zeroday , a provider of streamlined processes for all IT & compliance attestation services. The achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as third-party validation that Boom is undertaking all security best practices for service providers tasked with handling customer data.

About Boom

Boom is on a mission to level the playing field for the 110+ million renters in the US by making housing more flexible, affordable, and rewarding. Boom is building a suite of rental financial services for renters and property managers, including rent payment reporting, rent reporting-as-a-service, and a number of integrations for the largest property management systems (PMS). Now serving thousands of renters, Boom is led by second-time founders Rob Whiting (ex-BCG, Rubicon) and Kirill Moizik (ex-Eco, Technion, Grubhub).

About Secureframe

Secureframe empowers businesses to build trust with customers by automating information security and compliance. Thousands of fast-growing businesses such as AngelList, Ramp, Remote, and Coda trust Secureframe to simplify and expedite their compliance journey for global security and privacy standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. Backed by top-tier investors and corporations such as Google, Kleiner Perkins, and Accomplice Ventures, the company is amongst the Forbes list of Top 100 Startup Employers for 2024.

