Points of Light: Top 50 Companies Donate More Than $1.5 Billion and Engage Employees in 6.5 Million Hours of Volunteering

Points of Light Civic 50 Program Honors Top Companies for Corporate Citizenship, Social Impact and Community Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Points of Light, a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world, today announced?The Civic 50 honorees of 2024. Since 2012, The Civic 50 program has recognized the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation and has become the preeminent corporate social impact recognition program.

For the twelfth year, the top 50 companies recognized are leading the way in employee volunteering and community investment. Combined, the companies have engaged more than 450,000 employees to volunteer more than 6.5 million hours in their communities. In external volunteering, that's twice the average for U.S. companies not in The Civic 50 (40% compared to 20%) [1].

In a time when the formal volunteering rate in the U.S. dropped 7 percentage points and the U.S. surgeon general has declared a loneliness epidemic, increasing the rate of individuals volunteering is critical not only to the health of communities but also individuals' social connectedness and mental well-being. Ninety percent of this year's honoree companies have a formal strategy to leverage community engagement to promote health and wellbeing among employees in coordination with their HR department.

Additionally, companies recognized through The Civic 50 contribute over five times the cash and in-kind donations to charitable causes compared to the average U.S. company, as a percentage of revenue (.69% versus .12%) [2]. Together, these leading organizations have donated more than $1.5 billion in financial resources and over $2.6 billion in in-kind goods and services to support charitable causes.

"Companies play a vital role in communities by creating opportunities to strengthen and connect their community members," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "The Civic 50 honorees demonstrate the many ways business can integrate social impact work throughout their business practices and employee engagement. They show us how to create vibrant, thriving communities. Congratulations to all the 2024 honorees."

The Civic 50 Honorees of 2024 are: Adobe Inc., Aflac, Aramark, Ares Management, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Shield of California, Caesars Entertainment, Capital One, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Citi, Comcast NBCUniversal, Comerica Bank, CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, Delta Air Lines, Dow, Inc., DTE Energy, Elevance Health, Entergy Corporation, Freeport-McMoRan, General Mills, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Health Care Service Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, John Deere, Kellanova, KeyBank, KPMG LLP, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Old National Bank, PDS Health, Pacific Life, PIMCO, Point32Health, Prudential Financial, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RTX, Standard Chartered Bank, Steelcase, Subaru of America, Inc., Tapestry, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, TEGNA, The Hershey Company, Toyota North America, UnitedHealth Group, Unum Group, UPS, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Wynn Resorts, Limited.

"Delta Air Lines is honored to be recognized by Points of Light as one of the top community-minded companies in America as a 2024 Sector Leader and honoree of The Civic 50. Giving back has been core to the Delta culture for nearly 100 years, and our Delta employees and volunteers are a driving force for positive change in communities where we live, work and serve. At Delta, we are committed to connecting communities and caring for the planet and the people within it." Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director of Community Engagement, Delta Air Lines.

"The Civic 50 inspires organizations to use their financial and social capital to mobilize efforts that help drive positive societal impact," said Brandee McHale, Head of Community Investing & Development, Citi and President, Citi Foundation. "At Citi, we see our 12 years of inclusion on this list as a reflection not just of the positive impact that we've had on the communities we serve, but of the importance of leveraging the breadth of the firm's capabilities and people to help put lasting solutions on the map."

The Civic 50 Sector Leaders & Volunteer Award?

Financial Sector Leader: KeyBank

Information Technology Sector Leader: Tata Consultancy Services

Healthcare Sector Leader: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Industrials Sector Leader: Delta Air Lines

Utilities Sector Leader: Entergy Corporation

Consumer Staples Sector Leader: The Hershey Company

Materials Sector Leader: Dow, Inc.

Consumer Discretionary Sector Leader: Tapestry, Inc.

Telecommunications Sector Leader: TEGNA

Volunteer Leader Award: The Hershey Company - This award recognizes the company for having the leading volunteering culture and embracing volunteerism as a priority for supporting and collaborating with their community.

Strategic Volunteering Award: PDS Health - This award recognizes the company for their strategic efforts to drive impact by engaging employees through pro bono and skills-based and volunteer initiatives.?

"Hershey is committed to business excellence, long-term resilience and making a positive impact for the planet and people," said Leigh Horner, chief sustainability officer for The Hershey Company. "Our philanthropic giving programs and employee volunteerism are key pillars of the strong culture that enables us to delight consumers with our beloved snacking brands."

On July 16 at 1 pm ET, Points of Light will host a special webinar and release a report with additional key insights, trends and benchmarking data collected from this year's honorees.

The Civic 50 program creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities. Honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process.?The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.?To learn more about The Civic 50, visit pointsoflight.org/civic50survey or email civic50@pointsoflight.org.

[1], [2] US data from Giving in Numbers, 2023 by CECP.?

About Points of Light?

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

