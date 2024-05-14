Hamilton Health Box Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding to Accelerate Rural Market Expansion

Series A Funding Expedites Expansion Into Rural America to Help 98 Million Americans Living in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs)

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Hamilton Health Box (HHB) announced today the successful completion of a $10 million Series A funding round led by 1588 Ventures, with participation from Memorial Hermann Health System, Impact Ventures by Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Texas Medical Center Venture Fund, and the Sullivan Brothers.

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, at the TMC Innovation Factory, HHB has pioneered a proprietary "small footprint" primary care delivery model suitable for various settings, including rural markets, employer worksites, office buildings, schools, and university campuses.

The Company's mission is to build a premier value-based care platform, offering affordable primary care services accessible in communities and workplaces at any time, including after hours and weekends. HHB aims to provide excellent, yet cost-effective, essential primary care in locations where sustainable healthcare services have been lacking, catering to rural, underserved, and time-constrained populations.

Hamilton Health Box's innovative de novo microclinics are cost-effective, prefabricated facilities specifically designed for primary care services. These microclinics employ a hybrid in-person and telemedicine care approach to enhance accessibility and convenience. Initially focusing on employer worksite clinics, the company is now extending its reach to rural markets. In rural areas, HHB has forged partnerships with leading Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to provide primary care services both at existing FQHC centers and through new sites for broader coverage and impact.

Founded by Dr. Toby R. Hamilton, a board-certified emergency physician and native West Texan, HHB benefits from his experience as founder, CEO, Board Chairman, and Chief Innovation Officer of Emerus Hospital Partners, where he pioneered the concept of "micro-hospitals." These capital-efficient acute care facilities have set operational excellence standards, improving access to hospital care in underserved communities.

The Series A funding will expedite the company's expansion into rural markets, bringing its distinctive small footprint and high-touch care model to rural America and the 98 million Americans residing in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). Vault Advisors acted as the financial advisor and Michael Best & Friedrich LLP served as legal counsel to the company for this transaction.

For more information about Hamilton Health Box, visit https://www.hamiltonhealthbox.com/.

About Hamilton Health Box

Hamilton Health Box's unique, microclinic operating model means we can offer excellent, yet cost-effective, essential primary care in places it has never sustainably existed before. We fill care voids for rural, urban, underserved, and time-poor populations, operating in the community or the workplace - wherever access to healthcare is lacking and sorely needed.

