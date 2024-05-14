Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
WKN: A2AP32 | ISIN: US74366E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: PGF
Berlin
14.05.24
20:30 Uhr
27,600 Euro
+0,400
+1,47 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2024 | 22:14
119 Leser
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on Long-Term Follow-up of Rusfertide Phase 2 REVIVE Study Open Label Extension at the European Hematology Association 2024 Congress

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that additional data from the rusfertide Phase 2 REVIVE open label extension study will be the focus of an oral presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress being held in Madrid, Spain from June 13-16, 2024. There will also be a published abstract showing the absence of QTc prolongation with rusfertide based on the results from the thorough QT/QTc study conducted in healthy subjects.

EHA Presentation Details:
Oral Presentation Title: Updated Long-Term Results from the Phase 2 Revive Study Investigating the Hepcidin Mimetic Rusfertide in Polycythemia Vera Patients (Pts): Hematocrit Control and Therapeutic Phlebotomy (Tp) Frequency.
Presenter: Kristen M. Pettit, MD, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA.
Date and Time of Conference Session: Friday, June 14th, 2024, 14:45 - 16:00 CEST; Hall Goya 2

EHA Published Abstract Details:

Oral Presentation Title: Absence of QTc Prolongation with Rusfertide, a Hepcidin Mimetic for the Treatment of Polycythemia Vera: a Thorough QT/QTc Study in Healthy Subjects.
Lead Author: Nishit Modi, SVP of Clinical Pharmacology, Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist and JNJ scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with JNJ and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with JNJ assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study was unblinded, showing positive results and is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Rusfertide will be co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda entered into in January 2024. The agreement will be effective upon the termination or expiration of any applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact

Virginia Amann
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com
+1 833 500 0061

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
