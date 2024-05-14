Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Provides Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Business and Earnings Update

Published Phase 1 data of SON-1010 in Frontiers in Immunology demonstrating the safety and tolerability of the F H AB-derived Interleukin 12 in healthy volunteers

Announced early safety data from the company's Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SON-080 in patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN)

Received $4.3 million in net proceeds from the sale of net operating losses through the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program

Presented preclinical data and information on the clinical trial design from the study of SON-080 in CIPN in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) ("Sonnet" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today its financial results for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"We are very excited about the progress we made during the first calendar quarter of this year with the SON-1010 and SON-080 programs, where the foundations for the compounds' safety profiles were further strengthened. We will look to continue to build on the supporting data for SON-1010 with the forthcoming look at the PDL-1 combination study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer during the current quarter" said Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Sonnet Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

FY 2024 Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Updates

Sonnet provided the following corporate updates:

On February 29, 2024, announced a publication demonstrating the safety and tolerability of SON-1010 in healthy volunteers in Frontiers in Immunology . The paper, entitled "A phase I trial of SON-1010, a tumor-targeted, Interleukin 12-linked, albumin-binding cytokine, shows favorable pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety in healthy volunteers". SON-1010 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated up to 300 ng/kg as a single ascending dose in healthy volunteers int the study called SB102 ( NCT05408572 ). The pharmacokinetic (PK) comparison with cancer patients suggests the drug is targeting and being retained in the tumor microenvironment (TME), as was shown in mouse models of biodistribution. The study was first announced in July 2022 and was done in parallel with the ongoing SB101 study in cancer patients ( NCT05352750 ). The results from SB102 provide the initial 'desensitizing dose' of 300 ng/kg for further dose escalation of the maintenance dose in SB101, to establish the maximum tolerated dose for this molecule. In the B16F10 melanoma model, a single dose of SON-1010 resulted in a marked reduction of tumor growth that was concomitant with increased IFN?, along with augmenting immune cell numbers and activity in the TME.

On April 10, 2024, presented preclinical data and information on the clinical trial design from the study of SON-080 in CIPN in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The poster titled, "Low Dose Interleukin 6 (SON-080) for Neuropathies: Toxicology and Clinical Plans" can be accessed here via the company's website.

FY 2024 Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results

As of March 31, 2024, Sonnet had $3.8 million cash on hand and no debt.

Research and development expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease of $1.6 million was primarily due to cost saving initiatives, as we are managing expenses for liquidity purposes and are tightening our focus on the research and development projects we have assessed to have the greatest near-term potential. In addition to transitioning product development activities to cost advantaged locations such as India and Australia, we have reduced expenditures on tertiary programs and suspended antiviral development related to SON-1010, as well as programs related to SON-080 and SON-1210 while we seek partnering opportunities.

General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease of $0.2 million relates primarily to cost saving initiatives, as we are managing expenses for liquidity purposes, and a decrease in consulting expenses related to licensing, partially offset by an increase in legal and professional expenses.

"We ended another quarter with solid pipeline progress and continue to work to manage our operating expense infrastructure accordingly. Furthermore, we are pleased that during the quarter, Sonnet could leverage the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program to generate $4.3 million in net proceeds from the sale of our net operating losses. Consistent with our previous guidance, we project that our existing cash on hand will sustain the Company into July 2024, with the potential for additional expense reductions to take us into August. We recently entered into an equity facility with Chardan to raise additional capital" said Jay Cross, CFO.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as F H AB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F H AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F H AB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's cash runway, the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,786,184 $ 2,274,259 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,058,836 1,677,396 Incentive tax receivable 377,962 786,574 Total current assets 5,222,982 4,738,229 Property and equipment, net 26,944 33,366 Operating lease right-of-use asset 159,641 193,689 Deferred offering costs 15,000 49,988 Other assets 484,842 414,206 Total assets $ 5,909,409 $ 5,429,478 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,752,444 $ 2,201,999 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 933,747 3,230,922 Current portion of operating lease liability 78,493 73,048 Deferred income - 18,626 Total current liabilities 2,764,684 5,524,595 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 90,446 130,863 Total liabilities 2,855,130 5,655,458 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 125,000,000 shares authorized; 3,112,401 and 1,750,426 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 311 175 Additional paid-in capital 114,100,805 110,017,598 Accumulated deficit (111,046,837 ) (110,243,753 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 3,054,279 (225,980 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,909,409 $ 5,429,478

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Collaboration revenue $ - $ 36,445 $ 18,626 $ 73,700 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,167,288 3,816,644 2,811,330 7,562,584 General and administrative 1,701,273 1,884,569 2,354,728 3,788,278 Total operating expenses 3,868,561 5,701,213 5,166,058 11,350,862 Loss from operations (3,868,561 ) (5,664,768 ) (5,147,432 ) (11,277,162 ) Other income 4,327,946 - 4,327,946 - Foreign exchange (loss) gain (93,960 ) (2,303 ) 16,402 67,949 Net income (loss) $ 365,425 $ (5,667,071 ) $ (803,084 ) $ (11,209,213 ) Per share information: Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.08 $ (7.55 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (21.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 4,617,665 750,582 4,205,469 530,131 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.07 $ (7.55 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (21.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 4,885,845 750,582 4,205,469 530,131

