Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
14.05.24
16:11 Uhr
11,035 Euro
+0,415
+3,91 %
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2024 | 22:38
CNH Industrial: CASE Recognized for Delivering First Sustainable UK Roadshow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / At CNH increasing productivity for its customers in a sustainable way is a key priority. They are investing in alternative propulsion, fuel use/input cost reductions, and other innovative technologies, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

To this end, CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH, has broken new ground to deliver the first certified sustainable roadshow in the UK. They created a video and photo gallery to document how this milestone was reached during a two-day event in Derbyshire, in central England.

The event featured a line-up of electric construction machinery as well as a variety of other carbon reducing initiatives, including sustainable waste management.

A roadshow featuring heavy construction machinery inevitably has an impact on the land, so after the show the site was restored to its original condition. CASE's achievements were independently recognized with the ISO 20121 certification - a methodology first applied at the 2012 London Olympics - which rewards sustainable event organization.

To find out more and view the video and photo gallery, visit: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

The CASE team at the UK roadshow in Derbyshire.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
