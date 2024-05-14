Motorola Solutions Named to Women in Tech Council's 2024 Shatter List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Motorola Solutions is proud to be named to the Women Tech Council's 2024 Shatter List, joining a leading group of companies dedicated to fostering a culture that promotes equality within the tech industry.

The Shatter List recognizes technology companies that are committed to breaking the glass ceiling in their workplace by removing barriers that prevent women from advancing in their careers. The list is compiled by scoring companies on four factors critical to building inclusive cultures, including:

Executive engagement (active involvement from the CEO, executive team and all leadership)

Company leadership initiatives (women in technical leadership positions, women in all levels of the company and more than one woman on the executive team)

Community investment (active participation with the broader community to expand understanding and share best practices regarding culture and inclusion)

Formal internal programs (defined programs to support women internally)

Our inclusion in the Shatter List underscores the impact of our initiatives and our long-standing belief that inclusion fuels our innovation and drives our success. And we know the work does not stop, as we continuously evaluate and enhance our programs to ensure they are meaningful, impactful and create lasting change.

We celebrate the thousands of women who are solving for safer at Motorola Solutions and building a more equitable tech industry each and every day.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Motorola Solutions on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com