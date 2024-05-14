Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.: Paving the Way for Bell Mountain Gold and Silver Project Advancements, Lincoln Gold Successfully Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:LMG) (the "Company" or "Lincoln Gold") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 824,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $206,000. With this, the Company is well positioned to fund the essential update of Bell Mountain's Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") and address general working capital needs. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce an extension until June 13, 2024, to close the balance of the Private Placement.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share.

A significant portion of the proceeds will be allocated towards the preparation of an updated PEA on the Bell Mountain gold project located in Nevada, United States (the "Project"), as required by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of the Project. For this crucial step of the conditionally approved acquisition, Lincoln Gold has engaged Welsh Hagen Associates, an established engineering and consulting firm specializing in mining projects based in Reno, Nevada, to spearhead the PEA update. Recognized for their expertise and familiarity with the Bell Mountain project, Welsh Hagen Associates bring a wealth of experience to the table, providing a comprehensive re-evaluation of Bell Mountain's economic potential.

Commenting on the Private Placement, CEO and President of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc., Mr. Paul Saxton stated, "The successful closure of the First Tranche and our collaboration with Welsh Hagen Associates represent significant strides forward for Lincoln. With the support of our investors and partners, we are looking forward to fully satisfying the TSX Venture's conditions towards receiving a full approval for the Bell Mountain acquisition."

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company issued 32,680 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") and paid cash commissions of $3,870 to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase a Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche, including the Finder's Warrants, are subject to a hold period expiring on September 15, 2024, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. The Company anticipates closing a second tranche of the Private Placement, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Lincoln holds 100% interest in Pine Grove gold project located in Nevada, US, renowned for its mining-friendly regulations. Lincoln received conditional approval from the TSXV on its acquisition of the Bell Mountain from Eros Resources Corp. The anticipated completion of this transaction will mark a pivotal moment for Lincoln, enabling a potent operational synergy between these two properties. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

