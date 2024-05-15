Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Monarch Equity Capital Berhad, a leading company in Malaysia, is aiming to raise up to US$100 million (MYR 470 million) for its business expansion in preparation for listing on the Nasdaq market in the fourth quarter of 2026. This strategic move aims to propel the expansion of Monarch Equity's business operations and facilitate the listing of more ASEAN companies on the prestigious Nasdaq market.

Monarch Equity Capital Berhad Targets US$100 Million for Nasdaq Listing

Monarch Equity Capital Berhad, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, is a renowned entity in the financial services sector. The company primarily assists founders of mature, profitable ventures who prioritize innovation, sustainability, and intend to exit through a Nasdaq IPO or trade sale. Monarch Equity Capital Berhad provides these ambitious entrepreneurs with comprehensive support to accelerate growth. As part of its mission to uplift entrepreneurial ambition, Monarch Equity Capital Berhad also extends non-equity financing and a suite of business development services to companies not pursuing a Nasdaq IPO or trade sale.

In line with its vision of facilitating the growth and development of ASEAN enterprises, Monarch Equity has entered into a collaboration agreement with MVP International Capital (MVPI), a distinguished financial advisory firm specializing in assisting companies in listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Under this agreement, MVPI will provide expert financial advisory services to Monarch Equity Capital Berhad, with a specific focus on facilitating its Nasdaq listing process.

Speaking about this strategic partnership, YM Tunku Prof Dato' PMgr Sr Dr Fauzi ibni Almarhum Tunku Seri Indera Setia Tunku Dato' Abdul Malek Al Haj, the Executive Chairman of Monarch Equity Capital Berhad, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration's potential to unlock new opportunities for ASEAN companies seeking global expansion. He stated, "We are thrilled to partner with MVP Capital in our journey towards listing on Nasdaq. This collaboration underscores our commitment to facilitating the growth and success of ASEAN enterprises on the global stage. With MVP Capital's expertise and support, we are confident in our ability to achieve our fundraising goals and realize our vision of bringing more ASEAN companies to Nasdaq."

MVP Capital, renowned for its specialized financial advisory services tailored to companies aspiring for Nasdaq listing, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the collaboration. Through this partnership, Monarch Equity Capital Berhad aims to leverage MVPI's insights and resources to assist its fundraising efforts and streamline its path to Nasdaq listing.

Monarch Equity Capital Berhad is a leading financial services firm headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, specializing in business acceleration, pre-IPO advisory services, and business development. The company is committed to facilitating the growth and success of ASEAN enterprises on the global stage.

MVP Capital is a distinguished financial advisory firm specializing in assisting companies in listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. With a focus on providing expert financial advisory services, MVP helps companies navigate the complexities of the listing process and their fundraising efforts.

