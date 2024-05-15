Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Miami Mansion Mastermind is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, slated for May 15, 2024, featuring renowned entrepreneur Eric Spofford as the featured speaker. This one-day business intensive is designed to empower ambitious entrepreneurs with tools and strategies to elevate their ventures, establish strong personal brands, and excel in real estate investment.

Attendees of the Miami Mansion Mastermind will dive into Eric Spofford's wealth of knowledge and experience in business, real estate, and social media. Eric will share insights into personal branding, offering actionable strategies to replicate success and harness the power of social media effectively.

A key focus of the event will be Eric's expertise in real estate investing, with a special emphasis on Section 8 housing.

Attendees will learn how to grow their ventures, streamline operations, and position their businesses for sale.

Event Details:

Miami Mansion Mastermind

Date: May 15, 2024

Location: Miami, Florida

Contact Details:

Dan Jordan

info@spoffordenterprises.com

