Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to return of capital and dividend for the first quarter 2024

Bermuda, May 15, 2024



Key information relating to return of capital and dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2024 is specified as per below. The distribution of return of capital will be made from the Company's Contributed Surplus account which consists of previously paid in share premium transferred from the Company's Share Premium account.

Return of capital: $0.99

Dividend amount: $1.16



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: May 22, 2024



Ex-date: May 23, 2024Record date: May 24, 2024Payment date: May 31, 2024Date of Approval: May 14, 2024For further queries, please contact:Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFOEmail: IR@avancegas.com (mailto:IR@avancegas.com)Tel: +47 23 11 40 00ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships consisting of twelve modern VLGCs including four dual fuel LPG VLGCs and four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act