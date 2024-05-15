Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Absolut einzigartig! Das Gold-Einhorn des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
15.05.24
09:59 Uhr
14,835 Euro
+0,510
+3,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,88514,89510:14
14,88514,89010:15
Dow Jones News
15.05.2024 | 07:34
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank with strong start to the year - best quarterly net result in more than 10 years

DJ Commerzbank with strong start to the year - best quarterly net result in more than 10 years 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank with strong start to the year - best quarterly net result in more than 10 years 
15-May-2024 / 07:02 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Operating result significantly increased to EUR1.1 billion in first quarter (Q1 2023: EUR875 million) - net 
  profit rose to EUR747 million (Q1 2023: EUR580 million) 
   -- Revenues increased to EUR2.75 billion thanks to strong customer business and continued favourable interest 
  environment (Q1 2023: EUR2.67 billion) 
   -- Corporates Clients segment with a record quarter, Private and Small-Business Customers segment benefited 
  from seasonally strong securities business and deposit growth 
   -- Costs down to EUR1.6 billion (Q1 2023: EUR1.7 billion) - cost-income-ratio significantly improved to 58% (Q1 
  2023: 65%) 
   -- Moderate risk result of minus EUR76 million proves high quality of loan book 
   -- CET1 ratio further increased to 14.9% (end of Q4 2023: 14.7%) 
   -- Outlook for net interest income in 2024 improved to around EUR8.1 billion; other targets for current 
  financial year confirmed 
   -- Bank confirms targeted pay-out ratio for 2024 of at least 70% 
In the first quarter of 2024, Commerzbank achieved its best net result in more than ten years. The Bank increased its 
operating result by around 24% to EUR1.1 billion and improved its net profit by around 29% to EUR747 million. This was 
driven by a strong customer business and the continued favourable interest rate environment. At EUR2.1 billion, net 
interest income equalled that of the previous quarter and was close to the record result from the third quarter of 
2023. Net commission income increased both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Costs went down further in the first 
quarter. The risk result remained at a moderate level in a challenging economic environment. 
Commerzbank has successfully completed its capital return for the 2023 financial year. At the Annual General Meeting on 
30 April 2024, the shareholders voted in favour of the proposed dividend of EUR0.35 per share. As promised, the Bank has 
returned a total of around EUR1 billion to its shareholders, which comprises the dividend payment of around EUR415 million 
and the second share buyback programme with a volume of around EUR600 million which was completed in March. 
"We deliver on our promises. We got off to a very good start this year. The strong customer business and the excellent 
result in the first quarter support our goal of increasing our profit in 2024," said Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof. "We 
are continuing to make good progress in implementing our strategic plan until 2027. Particularly in terms of revenue, 
it's becoming increasingly clear that our customer-centric business model is bearing fruit even in a challenging 
economic environment. In this regard, the most recent acquisitions in Asset Management and in the payment transaction 
business will start to contribute to commission income over the course of the year." 
Commerz Globalpay GmbH, the joint venture between Commerzbank and Global Payments, received regulatory approval at the 
end of April. Commerzbank's participation was completed at the beginning of May. Sales activities of the joint offering 
of digital payment products are about to start soon. Commerz Globalpay GmbH will offer small-business customers, among 
other services, the opportunity to accept mobile payments without an additional card reader using the smartphone-based 
app "GP tom". 
On its way to achieving its strategic goals, Commerzbank reached an important milestone regarding IT consolidation in 
its Corporate Clients business in the first quarter. By completing the migration of its booking platform for currencies 
and commodities, the Bank has significantly simplified its IT infrastructure. Since 2020, Commerzbank has reduced the 
total number of IT applications for capital market trading by 40% leading to reduced complexity and improved usability. 
The saved costs will be reinvested to improve price and product offerings for clients even more in the future. 
As the bank for Germany, Commerzbank aims at offering every customer the right product for their individual financial 
needs. This is underlined by the Bank's new Germany-wide brand campaign, which was launched today. 
Performance in the first quarter: Strong customer business boosts revenues 
In the first quarter of the year, Commerzbank increased its revenues by 3% to EUR2,747 million (Q1 2023: EUR2,668 million), 
benefiting from a continued strong customer business and the ongoing favourable interest rate environment. This enabled 
Commerzbank to more than compensate for the new provisions for legal risks from foreign currency (FX) loans at mBank 
totalling EUR318 million (Q1 2023: EUR173 million). At EUR2,126 million, net interest income was 9% higher year-on-year 
(Q1 2023: EUR1,947 million) and on the same level as in the previous quarter (Q4 2023: EUR2,126 million). Driven by the 
seasonally strong securities business, Commerzbank increased its net commission income to EUR920 million year-on-year as 
well as quarter-on-quarter (Q1 2023: EUR915 million, Q4 2023: EUR798 million). 
The Bank is keeping costs on track despite ongoing inflationary pressure. Total costs declined by around 8% to 
EUR1,588 million in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR1,724 million). The main driver was the decrease in compulsory 
contributions to EUR91 million (Q1 2023: EUR260 million). This is mainly due to the significantly lower European banking 
levy, as the target volume of the European Single Resolution Fund was reached last year. At the same time, operating 
expenses rose slightly to EUR1,496 million (Q1 2023: EUR1,464 million). However, this is largely attributable to higher 
costs at mBank resulting from investments for future business growth and foreign currency effects. Operating expenses 
excluding mBank were nearly on the same level as in the previous year's first quarter. General salary increases were 
offset by active cost management. The cost-income-ratio decreased considerably to 58% in the first quarter (Q1 2023: 
65%) being below the target of around 60% for the full year 2024. 
The Bank's risk result once again remained at a moderate level at minus EUR76 million in the first quarter, despite the 
challenging economic environment (Q1 2023: minus EUR68 million). It was driven by few single cases and releases, which 
proves the high quality of the loan book. This is also reflected in the consistently low non-performing exposure ratio 
(NPE ratio) of only 0.8%. The Bank's exposure in Russia was further reduced. The Top-Level Adjustment (TLA) slightly 
decreased quarter-on-quarter due to recalculations in both customer segments. A total of EUR423 million (Q4 2023: 
EUR453 million) continues to be available for secondary effects from supply chains, uncertainties from inflation, and the 
impact of the current restrictive monetary policy. 
In total, the Bank increased its operating result by around 24% to EUR1,084 million in the first three months of 2024 
(Q1 2023: EUR875 million). Net profit after taxes and minority interests also rose significantly to EUR747 million 
(Q1 2023: EUR580 million), marking the best quarter for the Bank in more than ten years. The last time net profit had 
been higher was in the first quarter of the 2011 financial year. 
The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) rose to 14.9% as of 31 March 2024 (31 December 2023: 14.7%, 
31 March 2023: 14.2%). This gives Commerzbank a very comfortable buffer of 455 basis points to the regulatory minimum 
requirement (MDA threshold), which is currently around 10.3%. The return on tangible equity (RoTE) improved to 10.5% 
(Q1 2023: 8.3%) due to the seasonally strong quarter. This puts the Bank well on track to achieve its target of at 
least 8% for the full year. 
"The significantly improved earnings power and the high CET1 ratio underpin our plan to further increase the pay-out 
ratio," said CFO Bettina Orlopp. "We will continue to focus on a combination of dividend payments and share buybacks. 
If the second quarter develops as expected, we plan to apply to the ECB and the German Finance Agency for the next 
share buyback on the basis of the first half-year results." 
Segment development: Continued strong performance in both customer segments 
The Corporate Clients segment once again performed very well across all client groups in the first quarter. It boosted 
its revenues by around 13% to a record of EUR1,224 million (Q1 2023: EUR1,079 million). Net commission income increased by 
around 8% to EUR361 million. (Q1 2023: EUR334 million). At EUR713 million, net interest income was around 14% higher 
year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR627 million). However, due to the ongoing shift from sight to term and call deposits, it was 
below the previous quarter (Q4 2023: EUR741 million) while the deposit volume remained stable. The segment's operating 
result reached a record of EUR661 million (Q1 2023: EUR541 million, Q4 2023: EUR508 million), benefiting from the continued 
low risk result and a decrease in costs. 
The Private and Small-Business Customers segment increased its revenues in Germany to EUR1,166 million in the first 
quarter (Q1 2023: EUR1,146 million), benefiting from the seasonally strong securities business, continued deposit growth, 
and the positive effect from, at Group level neutral, adjustment of deposit models in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net 
interest income rose by around 10% to EUR661 million (Q1 2023: EUR603 million). At EUR489 million, net commission income was 
around 12% higher than in the previous quarter (Q4 2023: EUR438 million) but remained slightly below that of the first 
quarter of 2023 (Q1 2023: EUR511 million). This was due to one-off effects at the real asset subsidiary Commerz Real in 
the first quarter of 2023. Excluding these one-off effects, Commerz Real's earnings remained almost stable at 
EUR47 million in the first quarter of this year. Overall, the segment's operating result in Germany improved 
significantly by 46% to EUR423 million (Q1 2023: EUR289 million). 
Customer deposits in the segment in Germany rose to EUR166 billion on a quarterly average (Q1 2023: EUR150 billion) 
totalling growth of around EUR9 billion in the first three months of the year (Q4 2023: EUR157 billion). The shift of funds 
into interest-bearing products continued. The lending volume was stable year-on-year at EUR125 billion and the average 
mortgage volume also remained almost unchanged at EUR95 billion in the first quarter. New business showed a positive 
trend compared to the end of 2023: New contracts picked up significantly in the first three months of the year. The 
securities portfolio rose to a volume of EUR230 billion at the end of the quarter (Q1 2023: EUR202 billion) due to the 
strong stock market performance. 
The Polish subsidiary mBank again showed a strong operating performance in the first quarter. Despite provisions for 
legal risks from FX loans of EUR318 million (Q1 2023: EUR173 million), mBank generated revenues of EUR341 million (Q1 2023: 
EUR356 million). In total, mBank contributed EUR82 million to the operating result of the Group (Q1 2023: EUR100 million). 
The main driver was the strong net interest income, which was up by around 19% to EUR583 million (Q1 2023: EUR488 million). 
Excluding the burdens from the provisions for legal risks from FX loans, mBank would have further increased its 
operating result to EUR400 million in the first quarter (Q1 2023: EUR273 million). This would have been the best result in 
its history. 
Outlook: Annual targets for 2024 confirmed 
 Commerzbank maintains its outlook for the 2024 financial year. The Bank's target is to have a net profit above the 
previous year, which is, however, subject to the future development of Swiss franc loan burdens at mBank. Regarding net 
interest income, the Bank now targets around EUR8.1 billion for the full year. The aim for net commission is 4% growth. 
Commerzbank targets a cost-income-ratio of around 60% for the current year. The Bank aims for a risk result below minus 
EUR800 million for the full year assuming usage of TLA. The CET 1 ratio will be higher than 14%. 
The Bank intends to further increase the pay-out ratio. Having used a total of 50% of the net profit for the 2023 
financial year for dividend payments and share buybacks, Commerzbank's target is to return at least 70% of the profit 
to its shareholders for the current financial year but no more than the net profit after deduction of AT1 coupon 
payments in accordance with its capital return policy. 
 
Financial figures at a glance 
in EURm                                     Q1  Q1 Q1 24 vs.  Q4 Q1 24 vs.   FY 
                                      2024 2023   Q1 23 2023   Q4 23  2023 
                                              in %      in % 
Net interest income                            2,126 1,947   + 9.2 2,126   + 0.0 8,368 
Net commission income                            920  915   + 0.5  798  + 15.3 3,386 
Net fair value^1                              - 53 - 72  + 26.2 - 202  + 73.6 - 359 
Other income                                - 246 - 122      - 313  + 21.3 - 933 
Total revenues                               2,747 2,668   + 3.0 2,409  + 14.0 10,461 
Revenues excl. exceptional items                      2,719 2,655   + 2.4 2,434  + 11.7 10,438 
Risk result                                 - 76 - 68  - 10.8 - 252  + 70.0 - 618 
Operating expenses                             1,496 1,464   + 2.2 1,557   - 3.9 6,006 
Compulsory contributions                           91  260  - 64.9  59  + 55.2  415 
Operating profit or loss                          1,084  875  + 23.8  542  + 100.0 3,421 
Restructuring costs                              1   4  - 86.2   4  - 86.9   18 
Pre-tax profit or loss                           1,083  871  + 24.4  537      3,403 
Taxes                                    322  279  + 15.5  166  + 94.1 1,188 
Minorities                                  14  12  + 16.9 - 24       - 10 
Consolidated profit or loss^2                        747  580  + 28.8  395  + 89.0 2,224 
Cost-income-ratio in operating business excl. compulsory contributions (%) 54.5 54.9      64.6       57.4 
Cost-income-ratio in operating business incl. compulsory contributions (%) 57.8 64.6      67.1       61.4 
Operating RoTE (%)                             14.1 11.8       7.0       11.3 
Net RoTE (%)^3                               10.5  8.3       5.2       7.7 
Net RoE (%)                                 10.1  8.0       5.0       7.4 
CET1 ratio (%)^3                              14.9 14.2      14.7       14.7 
Leverage ratio                                4.6  4.8       4.9       4.9 
Total assets (EURbn)                              552  497       517       517

^1 Net income from financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss. ^2 Net profit attributable to Commerzbank shareholders and investors in additional equity components. ^3 2023 reduced by pay-out accrual and potential (fully discretionary) AT1 coupons - Q1 2024 excluding net profit.

Press contact Kathrin Jones +49 69 9353-45687 Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691 Sina Weiß +49 69 9353-45738

Investors' contact Jutta Madjlessi +49 69 9353-47707 Michael Klein +49 69 9353-47703

About Commerzbank Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand. In addition, the Bank is a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 321504 
EQS News ID:  1903299 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1903299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.