SPay Achieves Milestone - Processes Over N2 Billion in Transactions in Just One Year

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPay Business Solutions Limited, a leading financial technology firm in Nigeria, proudly announces a significant milestone, processing over N2 billion in transactions within its first year of operations. This achievement underscores SPay's commitment to simplifying and securing online payments across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

A Year of Exceptional Growth

Since commencing operations in January 2023, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate under the Payment Service Solutions Provider (PSSP) license, SPay has swiftly risen as a cornerstone in the financial technology landscape. Offering a suite of services that includes a payment gateway, application development, and merchant services aggregation, SPay caters to a broad spectrum of clients ranging from SMEs to large businesses and governmental entities.

SPay's Innovative Platform

At the core of SPay's rapid growth is its cutting-edge platform, designed for simplicity, security, and seamless functionality across all devices. This user-centric approach has not only facilitated over N2 billion in transactions but also established SPay as the go-to provider for efficient and reliable digital payment solutions.

Leadership and Vision

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Akinwale Ojo, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the Nigerian payment ecosystem, SPay is driven by a vision to become the most preferred payment solution provider globally. Mr. Ojo's vast experience spans several top financial institutions, contributing to his profound expertise in driving growth and innovation in e-business.

Mission to Revolutionize Payments

SPay is on a mission to deliver simple, secure, and seamless payment solutions, fulfilling the needs of the digital economy in Africa and beyond. The company leverages cutting-edge technology and the vast experience of its team to power transactions across diverse sectors including e-commerce, digital banking, agriculture, and more.

About SPay Business Solutions Limited

SPay Business Solutions Limited is a fintech startup operating within the regulatory regime of the Central Bank of Nigeria. With a team of experts boasting over 25 years of combined experience in application development, information security, and electronic payments, SPay is committed to revolutionizing payment processes for businesses, governments, and individuals through innovative digital solutions.

