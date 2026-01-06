Australian researchers have developed a new separation technique that employs the same crushing and flotation principles used in mineral processing to recover more than 97% of silver from end-of-life solar panels.From pv magazine Australia A research team at the University of Newcastle has shown that almost all of the silver inside end-of-life solar panels can be recovered in minutes using an acid-free mechanical process that relies on the same principles used in mineral processing. Current approaches to silver recovery from end-of-life PV modules are dominated by acid leaching. While effective, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...