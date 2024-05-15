Das Instrument D6M GB00B1VKB244 GENEDRIVE PLC LS -,015 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024The instrument D6M GB00B1VKB244 GENEDRIVE PLC LS -,015 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2024Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2024The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2024Das Instrument O5P SG2P56002559 FAR EAST ORCHA.-LOC-SD-50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2024The instrument O5P SG2P56002559 FAR EAST ORCHA.-LOC-SD-50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2024Das Instrument 3IM IM00B28ZPX83 MANX FINL GRP PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2024The instrument 3IM IM00B28ZPX83 MANX FINL GRP PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2024Das Instrument ARRD LU1598757687 ARCELORMITTAL S.A. NOUV. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2024The instrument ARRD LU1598757687 ARCELORMITTAL S.A. NOUV. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2024Das Instrument 1AI GB00BNVVGD77 ONDO INSURTECH LS -,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024The instrument 1AI GB00BNVVGD77 ONDO INSURTECH LS -,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2024Das Instrument V72 SE0020845014 BETSSON AB SER.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2024The instrument V72 SE0020845014 BETSSON AB SER.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2024Das Instrument 2DD SE0013888963 HUNTER CAPITAL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2024The instrument 2DD SE0013888963 HUNTER CAPITAL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2024Das Instrument 81B AU000000PTL8 PRESTAL HOLDINGS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2024The instrument 81B AU000000PTL8 PRESTAL HOLDINGS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2024Das Instrument SDV0 US78516J1016 SAAB AB UNSP.ADR/0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2024The instrument SDV0 US78516J1016 SAAB AB UNSP.ADR/0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2024