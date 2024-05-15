EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

1st Quarter Results



15.05.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Results for Q1 2024 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 15 May 2024 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 15 May 2024 Results for Q1 2024 ("Q1 Results") The Company's Q1 Results are accessible via the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4348O_1-2024-5-14.pdf Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



15.05.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



