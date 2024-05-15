EQS-News: Dolkam Suja a.s.
CONVOCATION OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors of the company D O L K A M Šuja a.s. with seat at Šuja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, company ID No.: 31 561 870, registered with the commercial registry of the District Court Žilina, Section Sa, Insert No. 73/L (the "Company") in accordance with Sec. 184 et seq. of the Slovak Act No. 513/1991 Coll. Commercial Code as amended ("CC") and Art. XI. Para. 11.1 of valid Articles of Association of the Company
convenes ordinary general meeting of the Company
to be held on 19.06.2024 at 11:00 am ("OGM") at the seat of the company Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH, o.z. at the address Prievozská 4/A, 821 09 Bratislava, Slovakia (in the premises of Apollo Business Center II, block B, on the 6th floor) in the conference room with following agenda:
The record date under Sec. 156a CC and Sec. 180(2) CC for exercising the shareholder's right to participate in OGM, vote, request information and explanations and to submit proposals, or to exercise other shareholder's rights, is 16.06.2024.
Registration of shareholders and entry into attendance list will be held between 10:00 am and 10:45 am on the day and at the place of OGM. During the registration, it is necessary to submit:
During registration, documents mentioned in sections i) to v) above, except for identity documents, must be given to the person in charge of entries into the attendance list for record-keeping purposes. Apart from identity documents, all submitted or delivered documents in foreign language (except for Czech language) must contain also official translation into Slovak language. Each shareholder participates in OGM at own expenses.
Advice pursuant to Sec. 184a CC:
Notice for the shareholders pursuant to Sec. 192 (1) CC:
The ordinary individual financial statement for year 2023 is available to shareholders for inspection at the seat of the Company at the address Šuja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, in the room Economist's Office (Kancelária ekonómky) on working days during the period from the day of publishing of this convocation of OGM until 19.06.2024 between 8 am and 12 noon and will be published at least thirty days prior to OGM on website of the Company at www.dolkam.sk in section "VALNÉ ZHROMAŽDENIE" and subsection "RVZ 19.06.2024".
A shareholder being holder of bearer shares and who has established a pledge over at least one share of the Company as a security for recovery of costs related thereto in favour of the Company has the right to ask for sending copy of the ordinary individual financial statement for year 2023 to the address stated by the shareholder at his/her expense and risk. This right can be exercised by shareholder by written request sent to the address of the seat of the Company or personally at the seat of the Company at the address Šuja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia in the room Economist's Office (Kancelária ekonómky) on working days during the period from the day of publishing of this convocation of OGM until 19.06.2024 between 8 am and 12 noon.
Since the Company has issued bearer shares, the main data of the ordinary individual financial statement for the year 2023 are part of this convocation of OGM:
In Šuja on 19.04.2024
Board of Directors of the company D O L K A M Šuja a.s.
Template proxy (please complete legibly in block letters)
PROXY
for participation in the ordinary general meeting
of the company D O L K A M Šuja a.s.
Undersigned principal:
title, forename, surname / business name: ...............................................................,
permanent residence / registered seat: ....................................................................,
birth certificate No. / company ID No.: ...................................................................,
date of birth (only natural person): .........................................................................,
personal ID No. / passport No. (only natural person): ................................................,
registered in the commercial registry or other similar registry (only legal entity): ...........................................................................................................................,
forename, surname and position of the person authorized to act on behalf of the shareholder (only legal entity):
................................................................................................................,
(the "Principal")
as a shareholder of the company D O L K A M Šuja a.s., with seat at Šuja, 015 01 Rajec, Slovakia, company ID No.: 31 561 870, registered in the commercial registry of the District Court Žilina, Section Sa, Insert No. 73/L (the "Company")
hereby grants proxy to
the proxy holder:
title, forename, surname / business name: ...............................................................,
permanent residence / registered seat: ....................................................................,
birth certificate No. / company ID No.: ...................................................................,
date of birth (only natural person): .........................................................................,
personal ID No. / passport No. (only natural person): ................................................,
registered in the commercial registry or other similar registry (only legal entity): ...........................................................................................................................,
(the "Proxy holder"),
to act as a proper and authorized proxy holder of the Principal performing the following:
and that to full extent and without any limitation as a shareholder of the Company at the ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 19.06.2024 at 11 am ("OGM") at the seat of the company Schönherr
Rechtsanwälte GmbH, o.z. at the address Prievozská 4/A, 821 09 Bratislava, Slovakia (in the premises of Apollo Business Center II, block B, on the 6th floor) in the conference room, in particular but not limited to, to exercise voting rights at OGM to full extent and without any limitation, to request information and explanations, to submit and apply proposals and to execute any and all other acts which the Principal as a shareholder of the Company is entitled to exercise at OGM, in particular but not limited to, pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Slovak Act No. 513/1991 Coll. the Commercial Code as amended and/or pursuant to other applicable laws of the Slovak Republic;
2. to act, sign and/or execute for and on behalf of the Principal any and all legal and/or other actions relating to and/or connected with actions stipulated in section 1. above, and all that also in cases in which pursuant to generally binding legal rules of Slovakia a special proxy is required;
3. to comply with the following specific voting instructions, if the Proxy holder is also supervisory board member of the Company:
In the case the Proxy holder is also supervisory board member of the Company, the Principal and the Proxy holder confirm by signing this proxy that the Proxy holder has informed the Principal about all facts that might affect the decision of the Principal as a shareholder to grant proxy for representation at OGM to a supervisory board member of the Company.
The Proxy holder is entitled neither to grant power of substitution to a third party nor to grant to him/her any authorization, whether individual or in the entirety of the proxy granted to him/her.
The Principal hereby confirms everything and anything that the Proxy holder lawfully executes and/or arranges pursuant to and in accordance with this proxy during the validity of this proxy.
This proxy supersedes any and all prior, oral and written, proxies granted by the Principal to the Proxy holder in the matters falling under the scope of the Proxy holder's authorization according to this proxy, and these previous proxies are considered hereby revoked and invalid. This proxy is governed by applicable laws of the Slovak Republic.
In ................................., on .................................
The Principal:
Forename, surname / business name: ......................................................................
Signature: .....................................................................
(please do not forget to have your signature verified)
I agree with my appointment as a Proxy holder and I accept this proxy in the above scope.
The Proxy holder:
Forename, surname / business name: ......................................................................
Date of acceptance of the proxy: .............................
Signature: .....................................................................
