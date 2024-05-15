Implantica publishes Interim Report January - March 2024 (Q1)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RefluxStop on path to become standard of care for acid reflux treatment

Significant events in the first quarter of 2024

Submitted Premarket Approval (PMA) application for RefluxStop to U.S. FDA First of three modules submitted Next two modules to be submitted in estimated 2 three-month intervals One time costs of EUR 2.5 million attributed to the FDA process including the Usability study during Q1

Completed Human Factors Validation Study with 16 U.S. surgeons as part of the FDA PMA process

20 U.S. foregut surgeons trained on the RefluxStop procedure in preparation for the Usability Study, a very successful U.S. pre-launch activity

First-ever public tender win for RefluxStop in Italy achieved by Ospedale di Moncalieri Turin 3-year public tender, funded to full list price by the public healthcare system

Second public hospital purchase agreement win in Italy at IRCCS Saverio De Bellis in Bari, Italy to buy the RefluxStop devices to full price

Norway opened as a new country performing RefluxStop. First five surgeries successfully performed at Akershus University Hospital in Oslo

Significant events after the end of the period

First in the country public tender win in Spain for RefluxStop at Hospital Universitario de Getafe, a public hospital in Madrid

Landmark, >25 hospitals in our target markets in Europe successfully operating with RefluxStop

Six scientific presentations and abstracts presented at the 2024 SAGES annual scientific meeting in Cleveland, Ohio

Two peer-reviewed scientific papers published on real-world RefluxStop results by Dr. Joerg Zehetner on large hiatal hernia patients and those with ineffective esophageal motility

Financial summary first quarter 2024

Net sales increased 94% to TEUR 596 (307).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 92% (95%).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 7,087 (4,870).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 3,472 (4,758).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.05 (0.07).

Cash as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 80.1.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

