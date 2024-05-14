OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the "Company", "we", or "our") announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Billboard Rentals, Net $ 10,696,660 $ 10,302,223 Broadband Services 9,683,429 8,539,906 Premiums Earned 4,003,059 3,107,273 Insurance Commissions 502,688 476,126 Investment and Other Income 666,895 390,257 Total Revenues 25,552,731 22,815,785 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 5,338,127 4,509,344 Net Loss from Operations (2,058,281 ) (2,976,792 ) Net Other Loss (2,125,963 ) (2,114,675 ) Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (2,808,081 ) $ (3,321,254 ) Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.11 ) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (1) $ 33,631,376 $ 71,269,580 Total Assets 757,338,637 768,207,092 Total Liabilities 143,247,299 151,754,831 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest 15,702,778 15,638,013 Total Boston Omaha Stockholders' Equity 536,179,347 538,207,426 Noncontrolling Interests (2) 62,209,213 62,606,822 Total Equity $ 598,388,560 $ 600,814,248

(1) Investments consist of U.S. treasury securities classified as trading securities and marketable equity securities, of which $2,429,434 is held by our insurance entities at March 31, 2024. Marketable equity securities excludes Sky Harbour Group Corporation ("Sky Harbour") Class A common stock as we account for our 19.8% stake (as measured at March 31, 2024) under the equity method. (2) Noncontrolling interests are related to third party capital raised within our build for rent fund as well as within our 24th Street commercial real estate funds.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, "Net Other Loss" included a loss of $10,171,615 mainly related to our equity method position in Sky Harbour, which was partially offset by $7,788,445 in other investment income mainly related to the Sky Harbour warrants held by Boston Omaha.

As a reminder, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") require us to include the unrealized changes in market prices of certain investments in public securities in our reported earnings (3). While we intend to hold securities for the longer term, we may in the future choose to sell them for a variety of reasons resulting in realized losses or gains.

Cash inflow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $2,415,294, compared to a cash inflow of $1,368,181 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Our book value per share was $17.10 at March 31, 2024, compared to $17.19 at December 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, we had 30,304,895 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of May 13, 2024, we had 30,931,349 shares of Class A common stock and 527,780 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

(3) Excludes Sky Harbour Class A common stock as we account for our investment under the equity method.

