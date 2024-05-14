Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenue Increased 24% year-over-year to $30.0 Million
Gross Profit Increased 35% year-over-year to $6.1 Million
North American Cannabis Vaping Hardware Revenue Increased 57% year-over-year to $11.9 Million
Closed $12.3 million public offering
LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) ("Ispire" or the "Company"), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, today reported results for the fiscal third quarter, which ended March 31, 2024 and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on May 14, 2024.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
- Revenue increased 24% to $30.0 million as compared to $24.1 million in the same period of 2023. Tobacco vaping products contributed $18.1 million and cannabis vaping products contributed $11.9 million to revenue during the fiscal third quarter 2024;
- Gross profit increased 35% to $6.1 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross profit for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $19.2 million, compared to $14.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2023.
- Gross margin increased to 20.4% as compared to 18.7% in the same period of 2023;
- Total operating expenses increased 63.7% to $11.8 million as compared to $7.2 million in the same period of 2023; and
- Net loss of $5.9 million as compared to net loss of $2.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of I spire commented, " the third quarter was important for Ispire as it demonstrated our continued ability to add new strategic partners and expand within existing market sectors as we execute on our mission to be an innovator and a leader in our markets. During the quarter, we entered into a joint venture with Berify and Chemular, and, subsequent to the end of the quarter, announced a partnership with a subsidiary of Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ACRGF). These partnerships will allow us to continue to expand our market share as we offer our cutting-edge products and technology globally."
"Also during the quarter, we successfully closed on a $12.3 million public offering. This additional capital will allow us to help fund our joint venture with our partners and also ramp up our operations at our Malaysian manufacturing facility. This facility will play an important part in our operational and financial performance as it further streamlines our supply chain which will lead to improved gross margins and profitability," concluded Wang.
Daniel Machock, Chief Financial Officer of I spire, stat ed, " our third quarter results reflect Ispire's ability to capitalize on areas of strength and to quickly pivot to meet our expectations for our markets. We successfully demonstrated this ability in the third quarter, shifting our focus to increasing profitability due to the anticipated seasonal impact of Chinese New Year on our manufacturing partners. This ability allowed us to continue to invest in research and innovation, while expanding in our existing markets and ensuring that we were well-positioned to enter new markets where we believe there is significant market opportunity."
Financial Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2024
Revenue increased 24% to $30.0 million for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $24.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in North American cannabis vaping hardware sales which increased 57% year-over-year from $7.6 million to $11.9 million.
For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, Ispire reported revenue of $114.6 million compared to $83.0 million during the same period last year, an increase of 38%. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in North American cannabis vaping hardware sales which increased 108% from $23.4 million for the first nine-months of fiscal 2023 to $48.8 million for the first nine-months of fiscal 2024.
Gross profit increased by 35% to $6.1 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross profit for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $19.2 million compared to $14.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2023.
Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 20.4% compared to 18.7% for the same period in fiscal 2023. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, gross margin was 16.8%, compared to 17.2% during the same period in the prior fiscal year.
Total operating expenses increased by 64% to $11.8 million for the third quarter in fiscal 2024, compared to $7.2 million for the same period of fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to marketing expenses and working capital related to maintaining our manufacturing plant in Malaysia and increased professional fees for expenses incurred as a public company. Total operating expenses for the nine-months ended March 31, 2024, were $29.8 million as compared to $17.9 million in the same period in fiscal 2023.
Net loss was $5.9 million or $0.11 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. For the first nine-months of fiscal 2024, net loss was approximately $11.3 million or $0.21 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $4.5 million, or $0.09 per share for the first nine-months of fiscal 2023.
As of March 31, 2024, Ispire had approximately $39.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, we had working capital of $28.9 million and $28.8 million respectively.
Non-GAAP net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Nine months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(11,346,690)
$
(4,512,513)
add
Stock-based compensation expenses
4,691,872
-
add
Credit loss expenses
3,318,772
2,330,835
add
Patent expenses, net off capitalization
380,768
1,534,899
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(2,955,278)
$
(2,977,614)
Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday May 15, 2024, to discuss the results. Ispire management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the "Ispire Technology Call." An operator will register your name and organization.
- Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
- Time: 8:00 am ET
- Dial-In Numbers: United States 877-451-6152 or International +1 201-389-0879
This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1669249&tp_key=6a1ed4d261.
Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on May 15, 2024, to May 29, 2024. To listen, please dial 844-512-2921 or +1 412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13746419 to access the replay.
About Ispire Technology Inc.
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
2023
March 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
40,300,573
$
39,453,727
Accounts receivable, net
24,526,262
47,732,178
Inventories
7,472,108
9,813,782
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,378,617
1,652,850
Investment - other
9,133,707
-
Total current assets
84,811,267
98,652,537
Other assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,088,131
2,166,563
Intangible assets, net
-
968,033
Rental deposit
732,334
725,979
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
4,061,617
3,636,104
Long term investment
-
2,000,000
Total other assets
5,882,082
9,496,679
Total assets
$
90,693,349
$
108,149,216
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,274,391
$
3,667,581
Accounts payable - related party
51,698,588
61,030,319
Contract liabilities
988,556
1,327,371
Accrued liabilities and other payables
281,361
2,441,849
Due to a related party
710,910
-
Income tax payable
63,853
-
Operating lease liabilities - current portion
944,525
1,275,923
Total current liabilities
55,962,184
69,743,043
Other liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion
3,356,232
2,730,574
Total liabilities
59,318,416
72,473,617
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares
5,422
5,633
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
25,685,475
41,163,042
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
5,847,804
(5,498,886)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(163,768)
5,810
Total stockholders' equity
31,374,933
35,675,599
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
90,693,349
$
108,149,216
See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2024
2023
2024
Revenue
$
24,136,297
$
30,015,036
$
82,976,746
$
114,565,244
Cost of revenue
19,616,098
23,893,083
68,699,245
95,345,545
Gross profit
4,520,199
6,121,953
14,277,501
19,219,699
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
948,302
1,754,760
3,182,451
4,174,386
General and administrative expenses
6,261,326
10,047,116
14,689,504
25,587,145
operating expenses
7,209,628
11,801,876
17,871,955
29,761,531
Loss from operations
(2,689,429)
(5,679,923)
(3,594,454)
(10,541,832)
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
391
27,296
77,202
298,161
Exchange gain (loss), net
660,760
(53,904)
183,178
(19,387)
Other income (expense), net
(67,953)
12,265
(108,440)
20,078
other income (expense), net
593,198
(14,343)
151,940
298,852
Loss before income taxes
(2,096,231)
(5,694,266)
(3,442,514)
(10,242,980)
Income taxes - current
(237,992)
(255,485)
(1,069,999)
(1,103,710)
Net loss
$
(2,334,223)
$
(5,949,751)
$
(4,512,513)
$
(11,346,690)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(157,704)
10,788
(15,274)
169,578
Comprehensive loss
$
(2,491,927)
$
(5,938,963)
$
(4,527,787)
$
(11,177,112)
Net loss per share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.05)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.21)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
50,000,000
54,347,729
50,000,000
54,287,624
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months ended
2023
2024
(Restated)
Net loss
$
(4,512,513)
$
(11,346,690)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)
Depreciation and amortization
20,878
138,546
Credit loss expenses
2,330,835
3,318,772
Stock-based compensation expenses
-
4,691,872
Inventory impairment
-
168,585
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(9,428,024)
(26,553,830)
Inventories
343,395
(2,510,259)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
143,682
1,732,122
Accounts payable and accounts payable - related party
13,737,398
11,904,642
Contract liabilities
(940,014)
350,227
Accrued liabilities and other payables
273,565
1,160,487
Operating lease liabilities
128,865
(63,853)
Income tax payable
(481,113)
131,253
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,616,954
(16,878,126)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(495,065)
(1,205,716)
Acquisition of intangible assets
-
(979,295)
Purchase of short term investment
(9,604,418)
-
Maturity of short term investment
-
9,133,707
Acquisition of long term investment
-
(1,000,000)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(10,099,483)
5,948,696
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment made for dividends
(3,384,678)
-
Advances from related parties
1,934,855
-
Repayments of advances from a related party
(40,512,691)
(703,322)
Proceeds from a secondary offering
-
12,300,000
Costs of a secondary offering
-
(1,514,094)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(41,962,514)
10,082,584
Net decrease in cash
(50,445,043)
(846,846)
Cash - beginning of period
74,480,651
40,300,573
Cash - end of period
$
24,035,608
$
39,453,727
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities
Leased assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
4,882,220
$
495,739
Unpaid long term investment in accrued liabilities and other payables
$
-
$
1,000,000
Supplemental disclosures
Cash paid for income taxes
$
1,666,543
$
1,355,110
Cash paid for interest
$
587
$
7,399
SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.