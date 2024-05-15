DJ Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.9032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13675055 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)