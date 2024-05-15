Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), a rare-earth mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the start of its summer field program on its 100% wholly-owned Foothills project in British Columbia, Canada.

Ground-based geophysics, rock and stream sediment sampling, geochemical soil, and biogeochemical sampling focusing on the anomalous British Columbia Geological Survey ("BCGS") stream-sediment samples will be used to aid in targeting any potential discoveries. Using this methodology has led to significant discoveries in the past (e.g., Brummer et al. 1987).

Teamed up with Anomalous Exploration Ltd, Neotech employees, and contractors will focus on samples to be taken on a regional scale and sent into labs for assay to prepare for a mapping and prospecting program planned for later this year.

The ongoing BCGS survey, along with recent literature, ranks the region as highly prospective due to the elevated concentrations of rare-earth elements scoring in the 98th percentile across the survey, conducted across the entire province.

The recent BCGS publication (January 2024) can be found here.

Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals, commented: "We're excited to commence work on this highly prospective ground and to be able to gain access to the property this early in the season due to the diminished snowpack, allowing us to systematically explore the region in multiple phases within a single year."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ike Osmani, P.Geo., a consultant of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is a dedicated rare-earth element mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of it's TREO Rare Earth Element Property located 90km Northeast of Prince George, British Columbia and its Foothills Project which it also owns wholly 100%. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada.

