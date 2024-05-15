CELEBRITY CRUISES' REVOLUTIONARY SHIP CELEBRITY APEX® HOMEPORTS IN SOUTHAMPTON FOR FIRST-EVER SEASON FROM THE UK

Beginning today, guests can experience an elevated cruising experience directly from Southampton

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting sail today for her debut season from Southampton, Celebrity Cruises®' award-winning ship, Celebrity Apex®, is turning heads as she becomes the first ship in the revolutionary Edge® Series to call the United Kingdom home.

Celebrity Apex will kick off her European season from Southampton with an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise. This serene sailing will visit idyllic locations across the region's much-loved destinations, including calls to Bruges, Belgium, also known as 'the Venice of the North', where travelers can stroll along canals and romantic cobblestone alleys; Geiranger, Norway, home to the beautiful Geirangerfjord which boasts dramatic scenery where waterfalls cascade into deep-blue water and snow-capped mountains tower around the ship; and Kristiansand, Norway, the waterfront town nicknamed 'Summer City' with sandy beaches, world-class shopping, and an exciting cultural scene.

Celebrity Apex, the second ship in the game-changing Edge Series, modernises the way guests see the world, featuring an innovative outward-facing design and visionary spaces that stand apart from anything else at sea. Onboard, Celebrity Apex takes elevated cruising to a whole new level, with enhanced food and drink offerings, sought-after spa and wellness amenities, and high-energy entertainment that rival performances on land.

"We're bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK," said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. "It's an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment."

With itineraries covering stunning destinations from Northern Europe to the Canary Islands, the premium cruise line's state-of-the-art ship will cruise from Southampton from May until October in 2024. Throughout the summer season, travellers can experience a variety of exciting four-to-13-night sailings including the 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle cruise, where guests will revel in the region's breathtaking natural beauty. Guests can also take advantage of enhanced destination choices from Southampton. In addition to exploration across Northern Europe, sailings take in the breathtaking island of Ibiza where guests are invited to immerse themselves in delicious cuisine at local foodie hotspots, party at vibrant beach clubs and bask in the sunshine on the Mediterranean Sea.

Distinctive features set Celebrity Apex apart, showcasing the contemporary design elements that are a favourite of Celebrity's Edge Series ships. Celebrated experiences include the cantilevered multi-purpose venue 'The Magic Carpet®' which invites guests to eat, drink and soar over the sea while discovering the greatest views that Europe has to offer; The Retreat®, complete with a private restaurant, Luminae, lounge area and sundeck exclusive to its guests; dramatically expanded Infinite Veranda staterooms; soothing escapes at the Rooftop Garden; and, magnificent two-story Edge Villas, each with their own private terrace and plunge pool.

With 29 distinct restaurants, bars, and lounges to explore onboard, Celebrity Apex boasts a distinct food and beverage journey, where guests can try delicious, globally inspired menus. From Fine Cut Steakhouse to Raw on 5 and Eden, guests can discover a range of worldly culinary delights offering mouth-watering flavors in a truly elevated specialty dining experience.

Endless vibrant entertainment offerings can also be found onboard, including three exclusive stage shows in The Theatre. Relive the dramatic performances that have defined entertainment decade after decade with Rockumentary, experience an uplifting journey through the seasons of life and the moments that bring us all together with Tree of Life, and enjoy electrifying pop violin music, mesmerising choreography and aerial acrobatics with Crystallize. The entertainment doesn't stop there as guests are drawn into an intimate cabaret show in The Club, along with a variety of themed experiences and activities throughout the ship.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium holiday experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones - guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to go on holiday any other way. An industry pioneer for 35 years, each Celebrity holiday offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel arriving Autumn 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL).

