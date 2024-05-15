Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 14 May 2024 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 86.18p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 88.45p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 126.66p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 126.68p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
15 May 2024