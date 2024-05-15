With a focus on long-term growth, Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) seeks investment opportunities across the breadth of the UK market. This includes a strong bias towards smaller and earlier-stage companies with significant potential to become tomorrow's leading British businesses. There are tentative signs that the significant three-year underperformance of these smaller companies, and of HOT, may be coming to an end. If so, the trust is well placed to benefit and its differentiated, truly all-market approach is one that many investors would struggle to replicate. Moreover, HOT's size and permanent capital base means that it can act nimbly in less liquid parts of the market and take a patient approach.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...