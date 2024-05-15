Excellent top-line growth with Net Sales growing +17.6% and GMV +14.7% in Q3 FY24

with Net Sales growing +17.6% and GMV +14.7% in Q3 FY24 Mytheresa US business outperformance with record GMV growth of +41.6% and +48.3% growth of US Top Customers in Q3 FY24

with record GMV growth of +41.6% and +48.3% growth of US Top Customers in Q3 FY24 Continued strong global Top Customers growth with number of Top Customers growing by +17.0% in Q3 FY24

with number of Top Customers growing by +17.0% in Q3 FY24 Significant growth of Average Order Value LTM increasing by +8.0% to a record high of €692 in Q3 FY24

increasing by +8.0% to a record high of €692 in Q3 FY24 Significantly improved profitability on adjusted EBITDA level during the quarter as compared to the prior year period

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) ("Mytheresa" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024. The leading luxury multi-brand digital platform reported excellent financials posting double-digit growth and improved profitability clearly outperforming the overall market.

Mytheresa's third quarter performance exhibits highly accelerated top-line growth, strong expansion of Top Customer revenues and significantly improved profitability. The business in the United States continues to be a significant growth driver with highest regional growth, increased share of total business and record number of Top Customers in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa, said, "We are very pleased with the strong performance in the third quarter. Double-digit revenue growth, double-digit Top Customer growth and a very high growth US business underscore that Mytheresa is not just a luxury e-commerce platform. We build a community for luxury enthusiasts and create desirability through digital and physical experiences."

Kliger continued, "We see ourselves as one of the few winners in an otherwise still tough market environment. We clearly gain market share with our above average growth rates. We are benefiting from the consolidating landscape of luxury e-commerce players in a market that has huge growth prospects based on changing customer preferences favoring digital channels."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Net sales increase +17.6% year-over-year to €233.9 million

GMV growth of +14.7% to €252.2 million in Q3 FY24 as compared to €219.8 million in the prior year period

Gross Profit growth of 12% to €101.6 million with 43.4% Gross Profit margin

Significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.9% as compared to Q3 FY23

Lower inventory growth in Q3 FY24 of 11.9% significantly below topline growth

Successful conversion of the Revolving Credit Facility into a new multi-year agreement securing financing for our continuous growth strategy

KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Launch of exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Givenchy, Brunello Cucinelli and many more

High-impact top customer activations and truly "money can't buy" experiences held in Europe, the US and Asia, including a VIC dinner in collaboration with Khaite (Paris)

A 24-hour brand and customer experience with three events together with Courrèges at Shanghai Fashion Week, featuring an exhibition, designer talk and VIC press dinner

Excellent customer satisfaction with a much improved Net Promoter Score of 80.6% in Q3 FY24

Launch of Mytheresa Retail Media services to provide selected brand partners with paid media placements

Continued ramp-up of new distribution center in Leipzig with more than 60% of all customer orders processed at the end of March

For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, we expect total Gross Profit to be on last year's level and we confirm our guidance for the top- and bottom-line at the lower end of the ranges:

GMV and Net Sales growth in the range of 8% to 13%

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 3% and 5%

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect Mytheresa's expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. Mytheresa does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Mytheresa will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results on May 15, 2024 at 8:00am Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (800) 715-9871 (USA).

The participant access code will be 7531135. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on May 15, 2024, through May 22, 2024, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 (USA). The replay passcode will be 7531135. For specific international dial-ins please see here.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to financing activities, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact of restrictions on use of identifiers for advertisers (IDFA); future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" included in the form 20-F filed on September 14, 2022 under Rule 424(b)(4) of the Securities Act. These documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.mytheresa.com.

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OPERATING METRICS

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales. Adjusted Operating Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Operating Income Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Operating Income Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales. Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Net Income Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales.

We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €855.8 million GMV in fiscal year 2023 (+15% vs. FY22).

For more information and updated Mytheresa campaign imagery, please visit https://investors.mytheresa.com.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics (Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended Nine months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change in / BPs March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change in / BPs (in millions) (unaudited) Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1) 219.8 252.2 14.7% 633.6 675.4 6.6% Active customer (LTM in thousands) (1), (2) 838 862 2.8% 838 862 2.8% Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) (1), (2) 1.970 2,065 4.8% 1.970 2,065 4.8% Net sales 198.9 233.9 17.6% 564.9 618.7 9.5% Gross profit 90.7 101.6 12.0% 282.7 279.7 (1.1%) Gross profit margin(3) 45.6% 43.4% (220 BPs) 50.0% 45.2% (480 BPs) Operating Loss (6.4) (1.8) (72.3%) (3.8) (19.3) 411.2% Operating Loss margin(3) (3.2%) (0.8%) 240 BPs (0.7%) (3.1%) (240 BPs) Net Loss (5.1) (3.0) (41.7%) (9.4) (20.3) 115.6% Net Loss margin(3) (2.6%) (1.3%) 130 BPs (1.7%) (3.3%) (160 BPs) Adjusted EBITDA(4) 3.2 9.2 183.8% 33.7 16.3 (51.6%) Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 1.6% 3.9% 230 BPs 6.0% 2.6% (340 BPs) Adjusted Operating Income(4) 0.1 5.3 4675.1% 25.2 5.2 (79.5%) Adjusted Operating Income margin(3) 0.1% 2.3% 220 BPs 4.5% 0.8% (370 BPs) Adjusted Net Income (4) 1.4 4.1 193.9% 19.6 4.2 (78.5%) Adjusted Net Income margin(3) 0.7% 1.8% 110 BPs 3.5% 0.7% (280 BPs)

(1) Definition of GMV, Active customer and Total orders shipped can be found on page 27 in our quarterly report. (2) Active customers and total orders shipped are calculated based on orders shipped from our sites during the last twelve months (LTM) ended on the last day of the period presented. (3) As a percentage of net sales. (4) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see page 27.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics (Amounts in millions) The following tables set forth the reconciliations of net loss to EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, operating loss to adjusted operating income (loss) and net loss to adjusted net income (loss), and their corresponding margins as a percentage of net sales: Three Months Ended Nine months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change in % March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net loss (5.1) (3.0) (41.7%) (9.4) (20.3) 115.6% Finance costs, net 0.7 1.3 80.9% 1.5 3.5 132.4% Income tax expense (benefit) (2.0) (0.1) (96.6%) 4.1 (2.5) (161.5%) Depreciation and amortization 3.1 3.9 24.1% 8.5 11.1 31.2% thereof depreciation of right-of use assets € 2.3 € 2.4 3.7% € 6.1 € 7.1 16.2% EBITDA (3.3) 2.1 (164.1%) 4.7 (8.2) (274.3%) Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses (1) 0.4 4.1 815.9% 3.7 10.2 177.1% Share-based compensation (2) 6.1 3.0 (50.9%) 25.3 14.3 (43.4%) Adjusted EBITDA 3.2 9.2 183.8% 33.7 16.3 (51.6%) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net Sales 198.9 233.9 17.6% 564.9 618.7 9.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.6% 3.9% 230 BPs 6.0% 2.6% (340 BPs)

Three Months Ended Nine months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change in % March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Operating Loss (6.4) (1.8) (72.3%) (3.8) (19.3) 411.2% Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses (1) 0.4 4.1 815.9% 3.7 10.2 177.1% Share-based compensation (2) 6.1 3.0 (50.9%) 25.3 14.3 (43.4%) Adjusted Operating Income 0.1 5.3 4675.1% 25.2 5.2 (79.5%) Reconciliation to Adjusted Operating Income Margin Net Sales 198.9 233.9 17.6% 564.9 618.7 9.5% Adjusted Operating Income margin 0.1% 2.3% 220 BPs 4.5% 0.8% (370 BPs)

Three Months Ended Nine months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change in % March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net loss (5.1) (3.0) (41.7%) (9.4) (20.3) 115.6% Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses (1) 0.4 4.1 815.9% 3.7 10.2 177.1% Share-based compensation (2) 6.1 3.0 (50.9%) 25.3 14.3 (43.4%) Adjusted Net Income 1,4 4.1 193.9% 19,6 4.2 (78.5%) Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Margin Net Sales 198.9 233.9 17.6% 564.9 618.7 9.5% Adjusted Net Income margin 0.7% 1.8% 110 BPs 3.5% 0.7% (280 BPs)

(1) Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses represent (i) professional fees, including advisory and accounting fees, related to potential transactions, (ii) certain legal and other expenses incurred outside the ordinary course of our business and (iii) other non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the costs of establishing our new central warehouse in Leipzig, Germany. (2) Certain members of management and supervisory board members have been granted share-based compensation for which the share-based compensation expense will be recognized upon defined vesting schedules in the future periods. We do not consider share-based compensation expense to be indicative of our core operating performance.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Net sales 198,883 233,896 564,866 618,703 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (108,137) (132,290) (282,157) (338,964) Gross profit 90,746 101,605 282,708 279,739 Shipping and payment cost (31,497) (39,296) (83,810) (100,121) Marketing expenses (25,729) (23,090) (79,885) (70,247) Selling, general and administrative expenses (36,189) (37,124) (112,922) (117,563) Depreciation and amortization (3,132) (3,885) (8,480) (11,124) Other expense (income), net (618) 12 (1,390) (1) Operating loss (6,419) (1,778) (3,779) (19,317) Finance income 98 2 345 3 Finance costs (807) (1,285) (1,846) (3,491) Finance costs, net (709) (1,283) (1,501) (3,488) Loss before income taxes (7,128) (3,061) (5,280) (22,805) Income tax (expense) benefit 1,994 69 (4,122) 2,537 Net loss (5,134) (2,992) (9,402) (20,268) Cash Flow Hedge (650) (287) 1,051 (482) Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge 181 80 (293) 134 Foreign currency translation (11) 21 16 (12) Other comprehensive income (loss) (480) (186) 774 (360) Comprehensive loss (5,614) (3,178) (8,628) (20,627) Basic diluted earnings per share (0.06) (0.03) (0.11) (0.23) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted) in millions (1) 86.6 86.8 86.6 86.8

(1) In accordance with IAS 33, includes contingently issuable shares that are fully vested and can be converted at any time for no consideration. For further details, refer to note 13 of our quarterly report.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Amounts in thousands) (in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 155,283 154,925 Property and equipment 37,227 42,982 Right-of-use assets 54,797 47,773 Deferred tax assets 59 1,259 Other non-current assets 6,573 6,927 Total non-current assets 253,939 253,866 Current assets Inventories 360,262 364,657 Trade and other receivables 7,521 13,980 Other assets 42,113 37,842 Cash and cash equivalents 30,136 10,587 Total current assets 440,031 427,067 Total assets 693,971 680,932 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1 1 Capital reserve 529,775 544,096 Accumulated Deficit (83,855) (104,123) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,509 1,149 Total shareholders' equity 447,430 441,124 Non-current liabilities Provisions 2,646 2,750 Lease liabilities 49,518 42,796 Deferred tax liabilities 726 Total non-current liabilities 52,889 45,546 Current liabilities Borrowings 26,066 Tax liabilities 24,073 9,349 Lease liabilities 8,155 9,155 Contract liabilities 11,414 9,016 Trade and other payables 71,085 49,915 Other liabilities 78,924 90,763 Total current liabilities 193,652 194,262 Total liabilities 246,541 239,808 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 693,971 680,932

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Amounts in thousands) (in thousands) Subscribed capital Capital reserve Accumulated deficit Hedging reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Total shareholders' equity Balance as of July 1, 2022 1 498,872 (68,734) 1,528 431,667 Net loss (9,402) (9,402) Other comprehensive income 758 16 774 Comprehensive loss (9,402) 758 16 (8,628) Share options exercised 1,077 1,077 Share-based compensation 25,307 25,307 Reclassification due to cash-settlement of Share-based compensation (1) (57) (57) Balance as of March 31, 2023 1 525,199 (78,136) 758 1,544 449,366 Balance as of July 1, 2023 1 529,775 (83,855) 1,509 447,430 Net loss (20,268) (20,268) Other comprehensive loss (347) (12) (360) Comprehensive loss (20,268) (347) (12) (20,627) Share-based compensation 14,321 14,321 Balance as of March 31, 2024 1 544,096 (104,123) (347) 1,496 441,124

(1) For further details, refer to note 13 in our quarterly report.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) Nine months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2024 Net loss (9,402) (20,268) Adjustments for Depreciation and amortization 8,480 11,124 Finance costs, net 1,501 3,488 Share-based compensation 25,250 14,184 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,122 (2,537) Change in operating assets and liabilities Increase in inventories (95,726) (4,396) Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 2,257 (6,455) Decrease in other assets 12,784 5,013 (Decrease) increase in other liabilities (16,023) 11,376 (Decrease) in contract liabilities (2,806) (2,398) (Decrease) increase in trade and other payables (8,665) (21,171) Income taxes paid (4,772) (14,349) Net cash used in operating activities (83,000) (26,389) Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets (18,897) (9,411) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangible assets 2 Net cash used in investing activities (18,895) (9,411) Interest paid (1,501) (4,133) Proceeds from borrowings 4,899 26,066 Proceeds from exercise of option awards 1,077 Payment of lease liabilities (3,026) (5,703) Net cash inflow from financing activities 1,449 16,230 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (100,446) (19,570) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 113,507 30,136 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (120) 21 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 12,940 10,587

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515210118/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Stefanie Muenz

phone: +49 89 127695-1919

email: investors@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for public relations

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Sandra Romano

mobile: +49 152 54725178

email: sandra.romano@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for business press

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Lisa Schulz

mobile: +49 151 11216490

email: lisa.schulz@mytheresa.com