Open Systems recognized for its expertise, superior customer service and support, and dedication to innovating its offering

Open Systems, the leading provider of native, managed SASE solutions with a superior user experience, today announced that Open Systems SASE Experience has been selected as a winner in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and has been named Best Solution for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) in Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards.

Open Systems recently received TMC's Internet Telephony SD-WAN Product of the Year award and the Globee Business Awards' Golden Globee Award for SASE. The honors closely follow Open Systems' recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Zero Trust Edge Service Providers, Q2 2024, based on an evaluation of nine vendors in the ZTE service providers market.

Open Systems' industry-leading SASE Experience has received numerous honors and has emerged as the solution of choice for midmarket organizations seeking secure connectivity across cloud and hybrid environments and locations, delivered as a service. It combines SD-WAN, firewall, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA into a comprehensive framework, supported through its user-intuitive customer portal, and delivered as a 24×7 managed service with unmatched customer service.

"We congratulate Open Systems as an award winner in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Open Systems is absolutely worthy of this coveted award, and worthy of consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Open Systems SASE Experience revolutionizes secure access by prioritizing user experience and simplifying complex SASE solutions. It alleviates the burdens faced by CIOs managing remote and hybrid workforces, cyber threats, and digital transformation initiatives. Unlike traditional SASE solutions, Open Systems integrates seamlessly across IT and OT cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments, ensuring easy, consistent, scalable, resilient, and agile secure access to users, applications, and data.

Open Systems prioritizes customer satisfaction, assured connectivity, business agility, and reputation through its Service Experience Promise. This commitment is upheld by the Open Systems Mission Control Operations Center, which provides proactive and preemptive support to minimize disruptions and enhance operational performance, ensuring customers receive unparalleled service and expertise.

"Supporting globalization, strategic digital transformation, the work-from-home migration, and the dynamics of organizational growth all with the finite resources that today's economy requires puts new burdens on IT teams," said Stefan Keller, Chief Product Officer, Open Systems. "Open Systems SASE Experience simplifies complexities that can otherwise strain in-house teams, and does so with industry-leading service reliability, security, and scalability that organizations need. We're honored to be recognized for the value our services provide to our customers."

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a leading provider of native, managed SASE solutions that enable organizations to simply connect and secure hybrid environments to meet their business goals. Backed by our Service Experience Promise, Open Systems' SASE Experience helps reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation with a comprehensive, easy-to-implement and use combination of SD-WAN and Security Service Edge delivered as a service with a superior user experience. SASE Experience combines SD-WAN, firewall, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA into a framework that supports secure connectivity across cloud and hybrid environments and locations. It provides a comprehensive SASE solution through an easy-to-use customer portal, underpinned with a unified data platform to drive future innovation, all delivered as a 24×7 managed service. To learn more about Open Systems, visit www.open-systems.com. Follow Open Systems on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515609643/en/

Contacts:

Open Systems Contacts:

Mackenzie Kreitler

Director of Corporate Communications

mkreitler@open-systems.com

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965